CORTIS to release new EP ‘GREENGREEN’ in May

K-POP rookie group CORTIS is set to release its second EP titled “GREENGREEN” on May 4, 2026.

The project’s lead single will be released earlier on April 20, giving fans a preview of the upcoming record.

The group previously performed one of the EP’s tracks, “YOUNGCREATORCREW,” during the NBA Crossover Concert Series in February.

CORTIS described the release as a new chapter for the group as it continues to build its identity as a “next-generation creator crew.” The EP will be available worldwide on major streaming platforms at 6 p.m. KST. (BPA)