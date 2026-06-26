Cosap celebrates ‘World Drug Day’

THE Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) commemorated the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (Idadait) 2026 on Friday, June 26, with the theme, “World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses.”

The event held at Plaza Sugbo in Cebu City was attended by Mayor Nestor Archival, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Cebu City Director Jonah Pino, Cebu City Councilor Paul Labra, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA 7) Director Joel Plaza, among others.

The celebration aimed to raise public awareness and encourage community participation in the fight against illegal drugs and substance abuse.

“This activity that we are holding today reminds us of our fight against illegal drugs because this is not only the responsibility of law enforcement agencies but the responsibility of all of us,” Labra said in Cebuano.

Free HIV testing and drug dependency examinations were also offered during the event. (Gervie Paluga and Mi Kizziah Reeve Tantog, UP Cebu interns)