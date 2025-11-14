Costas: It’s the storm that tells the truth

The true test of leadership is not eloquence or the honorific Honorable; it is presence.

When a storm is approaching, people look not for perfection but for assurance. Leadership, at its core, is the act of staying when it is easier to leave.

Recent reports of elected public officials traveling abroad while a typhoon was approaching have stirred public debate on accountability. The issue is not travel itself, but timing. And judgment. When an impending disaster calls for guidance and coordination, absence becomes more than physical; it becomes moral.

Their presence during a crisis is not symbolic; it is strategic. It signals to the DRRM (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management) team that someone is steering the ship, and to the citizens that they are not abandoned. Because in moments of fear, people don’t just seek safety, they seek someone who stays. To be fair, I saw on social media elected public officials implementing pre-emptive evacuation, checking constituents in their households and supervising pruning of trees through the night -- acts that bring a kind of calm and assurance no press release can replace. Leadership during crisis is deeply human before it is administrative. It is the hand that reassures, the voice that steadies, the presence that says: “We are all in this together.”

Theo Veldsman (2020) in Crisis Leadership Excellence, reminds readers that “Leadership is about imagining possible futures proactively,” and that effective crisis leadership requires navigating in, beyond and through a crisis. To navigate in means confronting reality with clarity; to go beyond means anchoring actions in shared values; and to lead through means helping others recover with courage and compassion. None of these can be done remotely.

Because when a town floods and sweeps away whole families and the officials are nowhere to be found, leadership itself collapses. Even if there was someone “authorized” to act in their stead, as some will argue, delegation does not absolve dereliction. Authority can be assigned; accountability cannot. And rushing to evacuation centers after the typhoon has passed does not undo the absence. It cannot buy back public trust or erase the memory of those crucial hours when leadership was missing.

In The Practice of Adaptive Leadership (Heifetz, Grashow and Linsky, 2009), the authors describe leadership as a practice, not a position. And rightly so. Because it is the hard work of mobilizing people to face uncomfortable truths and adapt together. True leaders do not flee when the pressure rises; they step closer, absorbing the heat so their people can focus on survival. Authority can be delegated, but moral presence cannot.

Ethical leadership frameworks in disaster governance also warn that neutrality must not turn into absence. Silence or distance in moments of crisis can easily erode trust. By contrast, a leader’s visibility, whether in the Emergency Operations Center, on the ground, or among evacuees, anchors calm and restores confidence that someone is accountable.

To be fair, public officials juggle many duties. They too, need a break. But when lives and livelihoods are at stake, timing matters. Leadership demands the humility to rearrange priorities, the courage to stay grounded and the wisdom to know when one’s presence is more valuable than one’s passport.

As disasters in our country grow more frequent and complex, Filipinos must demand a deeper kind of leadership that is grounded not just in competence, but in compassion. Technical expertise may save lives, but human presence sustains trust.