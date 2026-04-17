Costas: Lessons for Cebu’s marine tourism

Three weeks ago, I was in Bali, Indonesia, as lead facilitator in a regional learning exchange organized by the Coral Triangle Center on Sustainable Marine Tourism across Southeast Asia and the Coral Triangle. What emerged from those discussions goes far beyond the region. It speaks directly to places like Cebu, an island where much of tourism depends on marine ecosystems. One insight became unmistakable: destination resilience is not accidental; it is designed. It is not simply the ability to recover from disasters and shocks but the capacity to absorb pressure while protecting ecosystems, sustaining livelihoods and maintaining quality experiences, which are conditions that are just as urgent for Cebu as they are for any coastal destination in the Coral Triangle.

I have three lessons extracted from those exchanges:

First, resilience begins with real governance.

A strong example discussed during the learning exchange was Atauro Island, Timor-Leste, where participants highlighted the “One Island, One Management” approach. What makes Atauro compelling is not only its extraordinary marine biodiversity, but the fact that tourism and conservation are framed within an integrated management system rather than a fragmented one.

This matters because resilience in marine tourism depends on coherence. When one island operates under one management logic, decisions on tourism, conservation, local livelihoods and site protection are better aligned and harmonized. Rules are clearer, responsibilities are less diffused and the destination is better able to respond to pressures before they become damage.

Second, community participation is not enough; community power is essential.

Many destinations claim “community-based tourism,” yet communities often remain passive.

A clear example discussed during the learning exchange was the dugong watching initiative managed by the Tagbanuas in Palawan, where the entire enterprise is community-managed. Local fisherfolk organized themselves into an association that controls access to the site, assigns guides and boat operators, enforces interaction rules and manages revenues. There is no external operator dictating terms. The community determines how tourism happens.

This shift from participation to control produces tangible outcomes. Compliance is high because rules are locally enforced. Benefits are more evenly distributed because the system is designed collectively by the community. Most importantly, conservation is strengthened because the same people who depend on the resource are responsible for protecting it.

Third, tourism must function as a conservation system.

Tourism cannot be treated as separate from environmental protection. A strong example was Sipadan, Malaysia, where tourism is tightly controlled through a strict daily visitor cap and highly regulated access. This shows that the site’s extraordinary marine biodiversity is not left to market demand alone; it is protected through limits, rules, and enforcement.

This approach protects both the species and the long-term viability of tourism itself.

During the three-day exchange, one pattern holds: resilience is built through discipline. It is reflected in everyday decisions: how many visitors are allowed, how rules are enforced, how benefits are shared, and how ecosystems are protected.

The participants were one in saying there is no best marine tourism model, the same way there is no one-size-fits-all model for marine tourism. But the principles are consistent and they apply just as urgently to Cebu where tourism is deeply tied to its surrounding seas: Governance must be real. Communities must have power. Tourism must serve conservation.

In marine tourism, sustainability is not assumed. It is structured and enforced. When tourism grows without discipline, it begins to destroy the very asset it sells.