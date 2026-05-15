Costas: Research that matters

In college, as part of our undergraduate thesis requirement, my research paper was about plant-parasitic nematodes infesting the roots of tomatoes. I haven’t heard since then if the results were useful as a springboard for future research.

I recently sat as a panelist in a thesis defense at the University of the Philippines Cebu. The research was grounded in Actor-Network Theory, a framework that treats destinations not as static places, but as living networks of people, institutions, rules, technologies and even narratives that shape outcomes together. It was a refreshing reminder that tourism problems are rarely about a single actor. They are about relationships: who connects, who decides, who benefits, and who is left out.

What struck me most was not just the rigor of the study, but its relevance.

Across the country, local governments are struggling to keep pace with tourism growth. Visitor numbers overtake systems that take long to respond. Infrastructure lags. Policies are reactive. Conflicts simmer between residents, businesses and regulators. In many destinations, governance feels like a step behind reality.

This is where research like this matters.

Using an Actor-Network lens, the students mapped out how different actors (or stakeholders): tourists, local communities, entrepreneurs, LGUs (local government units), environmental rules, even social media, interact to produce both opportunities and tensions. It showed, quite clearly, that breakdowns in tourism are not accidents. They are symptoms of weak or misaligned relationships within the network.

When communication fails, trust erodes.

When rules are unclear, compliance weakens.

When communities are present but not heard, participation becomes procedural rather than meaningful.

For LGUs navigating these pressures, such insights are not academic luxuries. They are practical tools.

Imagine policy-making that starts not from assumptions, but from mapped realities: Who holds influence? Where are the bottlenecks? Which relationships need to be fix? Where can incentives be aligned? Instead of generic solutions, policies become targeted interventions within a network that is already understood.

This is the kind of thinking our destinations and our local government units urgently need.

Yet too often, valuable research remains within university walls and defended, graded, and then gather dust. Meanwhile, LGUs continue to grapple with real-world problems that these studies are uniquely positioned to address.

There is a missed opportunity here.

Colleges and universities must go beyond producing graduates; they must produce knowledge that listens to the needs of the times. Research should not only answer theoretical questions; it should respond to lived realities. It should be accessible, translated and shared with those who can use it most: local planners, tourism officers, community leaders. By and large, they need not only retooling but help from the academe.

The students I listened to have already taken the first step. They have shown that even at the undergraduate level, research can diagnose complex governance challenges and offer grounded insights.

The next step is ours.

We need stronger bridges between academia and governance. Platforms where research findings are not just presented but applied. Mechanisms where LGUs can tap into academic work as part of their policy toolkit. And a mindset shift where we see student research not as an academic requirement, but as a resource for public problem-solving.

Because in a time when destinations are under pressure, good policy cannot wait. And neither should good research.