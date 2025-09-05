Costas: Resilience three times

Every year, floods leave a burden on communities that can last for decades. The recent floods in Metro Manila submerged major streets, stranding commuters and paralyzing schools and businesses. Last month in Cebu City, floods caused by antiquated drainage systems, blocked waterways, and bureaucratic delays revealed how the current state of infrastructure can leave the city helpless. And that’s where the news ends: with displacement, damage, and despair.

But what if floods, and the risks they carry, could be met with investments that not only protect lives but also unlock opportunities and strengthen societies? This is the promise of the Triple Dividend of Resilience: a framework showing that resilience pays off three times over, by saving lives and avoiding losses, by unlocking economic potential, and by generating co-benefits that endure far beyond the disaster.

The first dividend is saving lives and avoiding losses. Heavy rains need not spell tragedy. Green infrastructure like mangroves, wetlands and restored riverbanks act as living barriers. Upgraded drainage, elevated roads, well-designed floodways and timely warnings save lives and preserve housing, even in violent storms. In Quezon City, for example, rainfall reached 141 millimeters within 24 hours on Aug. 30, 2025, according to its DRRMO. Outdated drainage systems caused elevated areas historically not prone to flooding to become submerged in head-deep water. Resilience here would mean fewer tragedies and families sheltered, not displaced.

The second dividend is unlocking economic potential. In Cebu, the August waist-deep flooding swamped downtown streets, disrupting schools, businesses, and transport. Social media was filled with images of commuters wading through murky water, children unable to attend classes and gridlock under pounding rain and swelling floodwaters. Here too, the pattern was clear: the cost of inaction on resilience is measured not just in damaged property but in lost livelihoods, missed education and health risks that linger long after the floodwaters subside. Investing in resilience is not a luxury; it unlocks economic stability when cities don’t grind to a halt every rainy season.

The third dividend is generating co-benefits. Cebu’s floods remind us that resilience is not only about preventing damage but also about building better communities. After the recent deluge, calls for systemic reforms grew louder. Social media became a platform for angry netizens exposing corruption over billions of pesos worth of flood control projects. Gov. Pamela Baricuatro declared her position for accountable governance and called for an investigation. From Cebu City Hall, Mayor Nestor Archival pressed for better cooperation in waste management and climate preparedness. He underscored the strict implementation of proper waste segregation and disposal, while deploying composting systems and strategic desilting operations. These moves point to anticipatory governance, because resilience isn’t just built with machines and concrete; it grows in how communities and government act proactively together.

The challenge now is belief. If we accept that resilience is more than survival — that it’s a pathway to prosperity and cohesion — then the ideal can become reality. Communities everywhere, not just in Cebu or Manila, can emerge from floods not broken, but stronger. The Triple Dividend of Resilience shows us the way three times over.