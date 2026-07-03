Costas: Unified brand is a shield for resilience

A destination brand is a place’s competitive identity, United Nations (UN) Tourism says, and it is the enduring essence that makes a destination distinct from competitors. It is the fundamental DNA of every act of marketing communication across the region. By treating this shared identity as our core strategic anchor, Cebu can transform its current fragmentation into long-term destination resilience.

True resilience begins with the deliberate accumulation of “brand equity.” When a place acquires a powerful, solid reputation, this becomes an asset of enormous value, often far more valuable than its tangible assets. I see this transition personally in Aloguinsan, which transformed its grassroots economy into a globally magnetic brand asset. By actively shifting from extractive livelihoods to community-led conservation, local fishermen, farmers and their families successfully reframed mangrove protection and river ecology into a highly structured, emotionally engaging visitor experience. This unwavering focus on local stewardship and authentic storytelling gave Aloguinsan the recognition as a UN Tourism Best Tourism Village and a recurring spot among the Top 100 Global Sustainable Destinations; proving that when a community single-mindedly codifies its sustainable values, it builds a global reputation that commands deep consumer trust. When external market shocks strike, a destination armed with robust brand equity requires far less promotional funding because the marketplace already believes what it is telling them. It acts as a reputational buffer that stabilizes cash flow and shortens recovery lag following a crisis.

Conversely, when Cebu’s sectors operate in isolated silos, they dilute this equity, leaving the entire island vulnerable when global travel conditions shift.

To permanently eliminate these internal silos, Cebu must adopt a structured brand architecture that balances macro unity with local freedom. From my readings on destination branding, these are some of my unsolicited advice -- strategies for managing sub-national relationships:

Macro-to-Micro Brand Architecture. Sub-national brands must share a brand architecture where localized identities reflect core master values while still differentiating themselves. The master value of the national brand “Love the Philippines” is an emotional, appreciative hook (“Love”). Cebu’s provincial brand should not try to reinvent the wheel; instead, it must serve as the primary regional anchor of this architecture. An ideal alignment could be “Love Cebu: The Heart of the Philippines.” This structurally anchors the province to the national campaign’s emotional storytelling while immediately highlighting Cebu’s geographic, cultural and economic central importance to the country.

Micro-Differentiation to Avoid One-Dimensionality. This framework allows individual municipalities and resorts to remain highly distinctive, ensuring our province’s offer never feels one-dimensional. For Cebu, instead of every local government unit (LGU) fighting to look like a generic street-dancing festival destination, the “Love” theme allows Cebu to reveal rich, multi-textured offerings. Carcar City can position itself under “Love the Heritage and Flavors” (highlighting its Spanish-American ancestral houses, shoe-making heritage and tasty lechon). Alegria can run with “Love the Thrill” (showcasing Kawasan Falls canyoneering) and Bantayan Island can play with “Love the Island Life” label. By doing this and not with two-word and borrowed tagline (Amazing Alcoy or Breathtaking Badian) Cebu ensures its identity as complex and deeply layered rather than one-dimensional.

Dialing Up or Down Shared Brand Values. Local stakeholders can dynamically “dial up or down” specific shared brand values depending on their target market segments. The “Love the Philippines” campaign contains multiple experiential pillars, such as luxury, adventure, culture and sustainability. Like the treble and bass on a music system, different stakeholders can adjust these elements to match their specific target audience: Mactan Island’s 5-star resorts can target high-spending international travelers and honeymooners by dialing up “Love the Luxury and Wellness” to maximum volume while dialing down intense, rugged outdoor adventure. Or Aloguinsan can target eco-conscious travelers, educational groups and destination pioneers, they dial up “Love the Community and Sustainability” through their award-winning Bojo River cruise, while completely dialing down commercialism and high-volume mass tourism. The secret is in the fine-tuning.

Slipstream Marketing for Less-Funded LGUs. Less-funded municipalities can ride directly in the “slipstream” of Cebu’s primary brand, gaining vital international market penetration they could never afford alone. Massive iconic destinations such as Mactan or Cebu City draw the crowd, while lesser-known destinations are pulled along inside the primary brand’s marketing materials (like national DOT websites, international travel expos and video reels). Hidden gems like the Camotes Islands do not possess the multi-million peso budgets needed to launch standalone global marketing campaigns. However, by riding in the slipstream of Cebu’s master brand, they get prominently featured under the “Love the Hidden Gems” or “Love the Unexplored” banner within the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) central portals. Tourists who are initially drawn to Cebu by the global fame of Mactan or Cebu City are seamlessly guided to discover and spend money in these smaller, budget-constrained municipalities.

Operationally, this alignment is sustained through coordinated marketing collateral and a universal brand toolkit. I witnessed the power of this operational unity first hand during my work at the Jakarta Convention Bureau in the late ‘90s, where I coordinated the publication of a centralized Mice planner. For Cebu, establishing a similar collective playbook is critical to standardizing our destination’s tone of voice and visual style. A unified tone of voice must speak directly to the deeper psychological needs of modern travelers, whether they are visiting for leisure or high-stakes international conventions.

Finally, destination managers should expand their vision to a holistic “place brand.” This is precisely where Cebu’s chambers of commerce must integrate seamlessly with the tourism sector. A true place brand captures the collective imagery of a society, projecting a destination as an attractive place to live, work, study, invest and buy from all at once. When our hotels, local government units, and chambers finally stop operating in silos, come together, and reinforce the exact same core story complemented by resilient and masterful infrastructure, Cebu’s economic foundation becomes completely shock-proof. Working together is no longer just a creative marketing option; it is Cebu’s ultimate strategy for regional economic survival.