Costas: Ways of watching whale sharks

To my knowledge, there are only three ways for tourists to meet a whale shark in the Philippines today. One is to go where the experience has been made reliable, convenient and almost guaranteed. The other two are to go where the encounter remains uncertain, seasonal and still governed by the animal’s own rhythm. I am talking about Oslob, Cebu; and Donsol, Sorsogon and Pintuyan, Southern Leyte, respectively.

Since I haven’t been to Sorsogon lately, I will not discuss it here. Pintuyan’s model was benchmarked after Donsol anyway.

This, to me, is the clearest difference between Oslob in Cebu and Pintuyan in Southern Leyte. Even before I became Cebu’s provincial tourism officer, Oslob was already famous. It placed whale shark tourism on the mass tourism map, created jobs, built enterprises and gave many families a livelihood and instant prosperity. (One funny incident was when during a meeting with Oslob’s boatmen, I realized the boatmen’s vehicles were so new, my government-issued car suddenly looked like it had survived three administrations). This part should not be dismissed lightly. It is easy to criticize from a distance when one is not the boatman, the guide, the food vendor, the tricycle driver, or the household that depends on the daily movement of visitors.

Tourism, after all, is never just about the tourist. It is also about the people who wake up early to prepare the meals for the whale sharks, clean the masks, cook breakfast, collect the fees and hope the income will be enough for the day. In Oslob’s case, that has provided that kind of livelihood and any honest discussion must begin with that recognition.

But recognition is not the same as silence.

The glaring difference is this: Oslob’s model relies on feeding to bring the whale sharks close to tourists (the reason, a friend says, why most of the whale sharks in underwater photos are swimming vertically). Pintuyan does not. In Oslob, the visitor experience is built around predictability. In Pintuyan, the experience is built around restraint. In Oslob, the whale shark adjusts to tourism and puts up a show. In Pintuyan, tourism must adjust to the whale shark.

That single difference changes everything.

When we feed wildlife to satisfy tourist expectations, we begin to redesign animal behavior around human convenience. The whale shark becomes less a migratory giant and more a scheduled attraction. And this was very evident in the last few days when the whale sharks in Oslob didn’t show up. People panicked. The sea becomes a stage. The encounter becomes almost transactional: tourists arrive, whale sharks appear; tourists take photos and leave.

Pintuyan offers a different proposition. It does not promise spectacle on demand. It offers the possibility of wonder without manipulation. There is no baiting, no artificial interaction, no crowd-driven choreography. In other words, no guaranteed sighting. The whale shark is not summoned. It is encountered from November to May, if nature allows it.

Pintuyan’s model is not perfect. It still needs stronger visitor management, better guide training, clearer protocols, improved facilities, disciplined promotion and stronger community systems. Ethical tourism is not achieved by good intentions alone. It must be organized, monitored, financed and constantly improved.

But Pintuyan begins from the right moral and ecological premise: the animal does not have to perform for us. And that matters.

In a country where many destinations still measure success by arrival numbers, Pintuyan has the chance to measure value differently. Not how many came, but who came. Not how close the selfie was, but how respectful the encounter became. Not how viral the video went, but whether the community earned without compromising the very species that gives the destination its meaning. The emphasis is value over volume.

This is not an argument to shame Oslob. Oslob is a lesson, not an enemy. It shows us how powerful tourism can be in transforming livelihoods. But it also reminds us that tourism models must evolve when science, ethics and public expectations change.

Pintuyan’s opportunity is to learn from that history without copying Oslob’s mistakes.

It can position itself as a high-value, low-volume, conservation-led destination for discerning travelers who understand that the rarest experiences are not engineered for crowds. It can build tourism around community stewardship, marine education, strict codes of conduct, local food experiences, coastal culture and the quiet dignity of a place that does not need to overperform to be extraordinary.

In the end, the whale shark is not just a tourism asset. It is a living creature moving through ancient routes of the sea long before our boats, cameras and FB posts arrived.

Oslob taught the country that whale sharks can bring livelihoods. Pintuyan can teach us something equally important: that livelihoods can be built without asking nature to surrender its wildness.

And that nature reigns supreme.