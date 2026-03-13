Costas: When tradition becomes woman power

In development circles, empowerment is often spoken of in the language of frameworks and indicators. Yet every now and then, a quiet conversation reminds us of what those concepts mean in the lives of people.

This week, I travelled to Mindoro to collect field data for a resilience project I am currently involved in. My fieldwork brought me to the highlands of San Jose municipality, where I was reminded that even when indigenous communities are already recognized in government programs and invited to participate in development processes, the deeper journey toward genuine empowerment is far from complete.

Policies may acknowledge their presence, and consultations may include their voices, yet many indigenous peoples still struggle to fully claim their place in the wider social and economic landscape.

It was in this setting that I encountered a moment that stayed with me. During an interview in a Buid Mangyan community, I met Rosita, a quiet but determined woman whose story reflected the early but meaningful steps her community is taking toward that long journey of empowerment.

Rosita spoke softly, but there was a firmness in her words that lingered long after we parted ways. She told me how she and the women of her community rediscovered a sense of power through weaving, an intricate craft patiently taught by their mothers and grandmothers. What began as tradition slowly evolved into something far more transformative.

Development practitioners often frame women’s empowerment through the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) framework. At its core, WEE is not simply about providing income opportunities. It is about expanding women’s agency, strengthening their access to resources, and increasing their influence over decisions that shape their lives.

Rosita’s story embodies these dimensions with remarkable clarity.

The first dimension is resources. Through weaving, Mangyan women can generate income from their traditional skills. What was once purely cultural expression now also provides economic value. The woven products carry not only patterns and stories but also the possibility of financial independence.

Yet the deeper transformation lies in the second dimension of WEE: agency. Rosita described how weaving allowed women in their community to gain confidence in their own voices. Income, modest as it may be, gives women a greater role in family and community decisions. They no longer see themselves merely as contributors to household labor but as individuals capable of shaping choices about livelihood, education, and community life.

The third dimension is achievement, which goes beyond economic gain. Rosita explained that the women now feel respected by the lowland communities they call the “Tagalogs.” Respect may seem intangible, but in many indigenous communities it is a powerful marker of dignity and social recognition.

Still, Rosita did not romanticize their situation. The Buid Mangyan community continues to struggle with basic needs. Access to water, sanitation and other essential services remains limited. Development gaps remain visible and pressing.

But when Rosita spoke of what weaving had brought them, there was unmistakable pride in her voice.

Asked whether their husbands still decide for them, she said, “We can decide for ourselves now,” she said, tears forming in her eyes.

That simple statement captures what empowerment truly means. It is not merely the presence of projects, funding, or development programs. It is the ability of individuals, especially women, to make choices about their own lives and to have those choices respected.

Too often, development efforts overlook the cultural foundations that sustain communities. In the case of the Mangyan women, empowerment did not begin with a policy document or a large intervention. It began with memory; of ancestral knowledge patiently handed down through generations of women.

Each thread woven into their craft carries more than color and form. It carries identity. It carries history. And increasingly, it carries the quiet assertion of women who have discovered their voice.

Rosita reminded me that empowerment does not always arrive with press release. Sometimes it begins with patient hands, ancestral knowledge, and the courage to reclaim dignity through tradition.

Happy Women’s Month!