Costas: Why crisis literacy matters now

Last year, I began my capstone on a boat crossing rough waters to Polillo Island, Quezon Province, off the eastern coast of Luzon. There, disaster risk is not a theoretical framework. It is a typhoon that destroys crops, grounds boats that carry supplies and throws out of kilter the economic activities of the islands.

Being exposed to multiple typhoons annually, the Polillo group of islands is vulnerable to multiple hazards. But what struck me was not its vulnerability. It was the competence already present in communities: women managing livelihoods around abaca, local leaders improvising early disaster preparedness, families absorbing shock after shock with no guarantee that help would arrive before the next storm.

That experience fundamentally reshaped how I now read graduation lists.

When the Asian Institute of Management conferred graduate degrees on more than 350 professionals last December across seven programs --- including business, international business law, development management, innovation, data science and, notably, Disaster Risk and Crisis Management --- it was not just celebrating academic achievement. It was replenishing a leadership deficit that Asia, and the Philippines in particular, can no longer ignore. Graduates came from India, China, Nepal, Myanmar, Malaysia, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Fiji, Taiwan and the United States.

We like to say disasters are “acts of God.” But what turns hazards into catastrophes is almost always human: delayed decisions, politics, fragmented institutions, weak coordination, poor risk financing and leaders untrained in futures thinking. The Philippines does not lack policies. It lacks enough leaders who understand risk as a governance issue, not merely a response problem.

This is where AIM’s Executive Master in Disaster Risk and Crisis Management graduates matter.

These are professionals trained to work across silos between local governments and national agencies, between finance and social protection, between early warning and early action. They are taught to ask uncomfortable questions:

Who absorbs the loss? Who decides when to act and how? Why do survivors rebuild the same way after every disaster?

My Polillo research showed that when communities are included early, that is when women’s livelihoods are protected, when local knowledge is respected, when planning is anticipatory rather than reactive, resilience stops being a slogan and starts becoming economic policy. This is precisely the kind of thinking government needs, yet too often sidelines.

What makes our Class of December 2025 different is composition. Business leaders trained alongside crisis managers. Development practitioners graduating with data scientists. Innovators learning resilience alongside disruption. This is not accidental. It is a deliberate reflection and a quiet acknowledgment that growth without resilience is no longer growth; it is risk accumulation.

For the Philippine government, the message is simple: stop treating disaster risk expertise as peripheral. One time in class, we were one in saying that we should not be confined to emergency desks or post-disaster committees. We belong in planning offices, budget discussions, infrastructure boards, tourism development councils and economic clusters; anywhere long-term decisions are made.

Asia’s future will not be defined by its economic growth, but by how well it absorbs shocks. The Philippines, sitting squarely in the path of climate, seismic and economic risks, has no excuse to keep learning this lesson the hard way.

The AIM Class of December 2025 steps forward with credentials from one of Asia’s top business schools, yes, but more importantly, with the literacy to see crises coming, the discipline to act early, and the humility to listen to communities like Polillo before the storm hits. That is what it now means to lead, inspire and transform.