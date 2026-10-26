Costas: Why research matters in community development

We have this fondness for measuring development by what we can readily count and see: tourist arrivals, kilometers of roads constructed, livelihood trainings conducted and millions of pesos spent, even the presence of ubiquitous fast-food restaurants in the neighborhood. Government reports are filled with these impressive figures. But behind the numbers lies a question we seldom ask: Has life actually improved for the ordinary Juan these projects were meant to serve?

Imagine a municipality receiving a substantial tourism development grant from the National Government. Visitors come in droves, new facilities rise and officials proudly announce another success story. Yet when you look around, household incomes remain virtually unchanged, the beach becomes polluted and women complain that their participation in development decisions amounts to little more than attending meetings.

Is this development? More importantly, is it sustainable?

This is precisely why research matters, especially in the context of sustainable community development.

Research is not simply an academic requirement undertaken by students to earn their degrees. It is a methodological way of observing a problem, questioning assumptions, examining evidence, understanding relationships and making decisions that can withstand public scrutiny. Without research, development planning risks becoming an expensive exercise in guesswork.

Sustainable community development demands that we look beyond economic growth. It requires examining the interconnected pillars of sustainability: environmental, social, economic, cultural and governance dimensions of community life. A tourism enterprise may be profitable while degrading the ecosystem that sustains it. A livelihood project may create employment while excluding the poorest households who are unbanked and don’t have access to resources. A heritage initiative may attract visitors while gradually commercializing traditions.

Development, therefore, cannot be judged by accomplishments alone. We must distinguish what government does, what it delivers, what actually changes and whether those changes endure.

Here lies the importance of evidence-based policymaking.

Take the case of the sudden increase in water rates. Before an LGU (local government unit) decides to jack up the monthly rate and justify the increase due to rising power, maintenance and other costs to “sustain” operations, it should first ask: What problem are we solving? What evidence establishes that this problem exists? Who is affected? What alternatives are available? And how will we know whether our intervention worked?

Research also exposes what official statistics often overlook: informal workers, women performing unpaid labor, indigenous communities, households without secure land tenure and people who are rendered invisible, whose voices rarely reach the municipal conference room.

These are not merely statistical omissions. They are human experiences that can fundamentally change our understanding of what development means.

But research must also possess humility. Evidence is rarely complete, communities are complex and what succeeds in one municipality may fail in another. Good researchers distinguish correlation from causation, challenge convenient explanations and remain willing to stand the rigors of academic scrutiny and revise their conclusions.

For government, this requires a change in institutional culture: from defending projects to evaluating them; from counting beneficiaries to understanding benefits; and from celebrating expenditures to demonstrating public value.

Research will not eliminate politics, competing interests, or uncertainty. But it can make public decisions more transparent, defensible and responsive to the people whose futures are at stake.

Ultimately, the measure of good governance is not how many projects politicians cut ribbon at, how many reports its information office publishes, or how much money we spend.

It is whether communities become more capable, equitable, prosperous, culturally secure and environmentally resilient because of the decisions we make.

And when the government claims communities have prospered, it should be prepared to produce the evidence.