Could it be PMOS? 5 signs worth paying attention to

Countless young women spend years treating the symptoms without knowing the cause. One creams away persistent acne.

Another blames stress for irregular periods. Someone else accepts unwanted facial hair as something she simply inherited.

Only later do many discover that these symptoms may all be connected by one condition long known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a name that experts now say doesn’t tell the whole story.

That is why healthcare professionals around the world are changing its name: polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS). The change reflects what doctors have known. The condition isn’t just about the ovaries. It also affects hormones, metabolism and long-term health.

Healthcare solutions platform Zuellig Pharma said the new name better captures the full picture of the disorder, which affects an estimated one in eight women of reproductive age worldwide, including around 4.5 million women in the Philippines.

More than a name change, the hope is that PMOS will help more women recognize the condition earlier, especially since many cases remain undiagnosed.

Here are five signs worth paying attention to, according to Zuellig Pharma.

Your period is hard to predict

An irregular menstrual cycle is often one of the earliest and most noticeable signs. Your period may come too often, too far apart, become unusually heavy or stop altogether.

While irregular periods don’t automatically mean you have PMOS, consistently unpredictable cycles are worth discussing with your doctor. Keeping track of your menstrual cycle can also help spot changes early.

Your blood sugar levels are higher than normal

PMOS isn’t only a reproductive condition. It is also closely linked to insulin resistance, which can increase the risk of obesity, prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes.

‘‘The key point of the new name is to encourage women to view this condition more holistically, particularly insulin resistance, which may increase the risk of obesity, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and other non-communicable diseases, or NCDs, such as cardiovascular disease,’’ Zuellig said.

The risks can begin as early as adolescence and continue into adulthood.

You’re noticing more facial or body hair

Excess hair growth on the face, chest, stomach or upper thighs may be another sign of hormonal imbalance linked to PMOS.

Everyone’s body is different, but if you’ve noticed sudden or excessive hair growth that seems unusual for you, it’s something worth bringing up during a medical consultation.

Acne never seems to go away

If you’re long past your teenage years but still struggle with stubborn acne, hormones could be playing a role.

Some women with PMOS also experience thinning hair, unexplained weight gain or difficulty getting pregnant, while others may have very few noticeable symptoms.

You’re always tired, even after sleeping

Constant fatigue is another symptom that often gets overlooked. If you’re getting enough sleep but still wake up exhausted, feel unusually sleepy during the day or snore regularly, PMOS may be one of several possible causes worth investigating with your healthcare provider.

Why the new name matters

According to Zuellig, PMOS isn’t a new disease. The proposed name simply reflects what researchers now understand about the condition.

‘‘PMOS is therefore not a ‘new disease,’ but a name that helps describe the condition more in line with reality,’’ the platform said.

The platform also cited local research showing that 52.06 percent of Filipino women with the condition are classified as obese, while 66.15 percent reported weight gain as one of their primary symptoms.

Advocates hope the new name will encourage more women to seek medical advice when symptoms appear. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and reduce the long-term risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. S