Council acts on safety concerns at Red Cliff

THE Red Cliff area on the Transcentral Highway (TCH) is not inherently dangerous, the risks stem from driver errors.

This is according to Jobert, whose real name was withheld, a rider of four years who uses the TCH for recreation, who said the Red Cliff area is not necessarily a dangerous part of the highway.

“Ang mga riders ra pud, dili tanan, ang hinungdan mao maingnan siya as delikado nga lugar (It’s the riders, although not all, who is the cause of making the place dangerous),” he said on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

He said that if an analysis is done, the root cause would be on the drivers’ faults and not the road.

The Cebu City Council called for the immediate installation of a “no parking” sign at Red Cliff to address ongoing safety concerns. Some riders who frequently traverse the highway support the measure, noting that most accidents result from driver mistakes.

City Councilor Rey Gealon, who authored the resolution approved by the council on Wednesday, Oct. 23, said deaths and injuries are common at the Red Cliff area, which has become a site for dangerous motorcycle stunts.

Gealon, who chairs the traffic management committee, also urged the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) to conduct massive operations against erring motorists along the area.

Moreover, he urged the Cebu City Police Office–Traffic Enforcement Unit to crack down on these erring motorists.

The resolution was prompted by an Oct. 13 accident in which a motorcycle collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV), resulting in the death of the motorcycle’s driver.

Gealon said that preventive measures must be undertaken in order to prevent damage, injury and loss of life and property resulting from road accidents within the area.

In an earlier report by SunStar, Lt. Col. Wilbert Parilla, HPG 7 chief, suggested to Gealon that an ordinance be passed to establish no parking and no stopping zones at the Red Cliff area to prevent motorists from stopping there and to authorize the City Transportation Office and HPG 7 personnel to apprehend violators.

Parilla reportedly coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways to install rumble strips or white solid lines on the road.

Some residents reported to the police that they could not sleep at night due to the loud noise produced by motorcycles with modified mufflers racing along the TCH.

Parilla said they would target bikers with modified mufflers, as this modification is illegal.

Reza Jane Omayan, a rider from Balamban who has traversed the TCH for about six years, said in a phone interview that the resolution is a good move, as many riders engage in “flyby,” where they pass close to photographers in the area.

She added that some riders treat the area like a racetrack.

“Sakto sad ila nang gibuhat nga magcheckpoint every now and then kay para ma-lessen ang accidents. Para pud ang uban magmatngon na sad sa sunod (What they’re doing is right in conducting checkpoints every now and then so that the number of accidents will be lessened. It is for others to be cautious as well),” Omayan said.

Red Cliff, located 24.4 kilometers from the Cebu Provincial Capitol, is known as a spot where motorcycle riders perform dangerous stunts.