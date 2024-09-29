Council asks CPA to allow taxi access

FOLLOWING a request by a former mayor of Dipolog City to allow taxi cabs to enter the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) premises to fetch passengers, the Cebu City Council has urged the CPA to consider the proposal.

During the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. introduced a resolution requesting the CPA, through its general manager, to implement additional measures to better accommodate senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) at the port.

As chair of the committee on senior citizen affairs, Alcover specifically urged the CPA to establish dedicated lanes for senior citizens and PWDs at the CTaxi area within the CPA Passenger Terminal.

SunStar previously reported that former Dipolog City Mayor Edelburgo Cheng, in a letter to the CPA, noted that the port authority could do more to provide wheelchairs and assistance desks for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Cheng also pointed out that passengers arriving at Cebu’s seaports often have to leave the port area to find taxi cabs, which he described as “very taxing” and inconvenient.

He added that some taxi drivers tend to be selective in accepting passengers and sometimes charge fares higher than what the meter shows.

He further recalled that two years ago, disembarking passengers at Cebu’s seaports were efficiently accommodated by waiting taxi cabs within the port premises.

The former mayor said his request is just in line with the Department of Tourism’s “Love the Philippines” slogan as convenience can help attract more tourists and visitors.

Sought for comments, several travelers and port passengers supported the request.

In a separate interview on Friday, Sept. 27, Ezekiel Ann Mulig, a frequent traveler from Leyte to Cebu, said that as an able-bodied person, the walk from the terminal up to the taxi area is tiring considering that she carries with her heavy baggage.

She said it would be more of a problem when it rains.

Moreover, she also experienced that when she traveled with her aunt who had problems with her legs, the latter just rode a cart that was provided by the porters.

Mulig said that the council’s request to the CPA to cater to the needs of senior citizens and PWDs is beneficial for commuters.

She added that the taxis being allowed inside the port area would be more convenient for all passengers, including those who are able-bodied.

“But I hope this won’t make the fare even more expensive for the passengers,” Mulig added.

Another frequent traveler, Quennie Omaña from Southern Leyte, said in a separate interview on Saturday that there are a lot of taxis and motorcycles that would wait outside the port vicinity.

Based on availability alone, she said that it would be easy to find transportation; however, to avail of their services would be hard since the drivers are “usually very choosy” with their passengers.

“Either they want those who are heading to the airport, or they want a fixed rate and not use the meter during the transport,” said Omaña. / JPS