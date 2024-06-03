Council asks Garcia: Discipline CHD head

CEBU City Health Department (CHD) head Daisy Villa is in hot waters after allegedly ignoring the requests of the Cebu City Council to submit documents of the department’s health services and programs.

The Council approved the resolution sponsored by Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos on May 29, 2024, requesting acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to call the attention of Villa and impose possible sanctions as soon as possible for her alleged inactions to the Council’s request.

De los Santos, in her resolution, said Villa’s action is tantamount to a “lack of transparency and utter disrespect to this august body, which shows her incompetence to lead the CHD.”

De los Santos, last Feb. 7, delivered a privilege speech, requesting the CHD to submit specific documents regarding vaccines and other data related to the delivery of health services to the barangays, it may be City-initiated or privately-funded projects or programs.

De los Santos’ privilege speech came after the CHD conducted a pneumococcal and flu vaccination drive in Barangay Lahug without the knowledge of the barangay captain.

However, de los Santos said the Council has not received any documents after more than a month, thus, they made a follow-up on April 3.

But the Council’s request, she said, remains unanswered even after 45 days since their follow-up on April 3.

De los Santos said Villa’s action only shows that the CHD shuns the Council’s requests, adding that the office has received a copy of the resolution based on the Sangguniang Panlungsod secretariat’s record.

She said the Council did not even receive a bit of correspondence for such requests.

De los Santos said such action of Villa and the CHD was a “display of lack of transparency, arrogance, and disrespect.”

“...a wanton display of arrogance and disrespect, suggesting the belief that there are sacred cows in the department portraying that they are impervious to the processes of this Council and insult this body with impunity and as they please,” said de los Santos in her resolution.

In a message to SunStar Cebu on Monday, Villa claimed that she had already submitted the documents requested by the Council.

She also said she received an additional request from the council last week and said that she would submit all the requested documents after the CHD program coordinator collects the data. / JJL