Council backs tree removal for agri-eco park in Mandaue

THE Mandaue City Council has endorsed the proposed cutting of 19 assorted trees and the relocation of other trees for the development of the Mandaue Agri-Eco Park in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna said in an interview with reporters that the resolution was approved after the council received a request for an endorsement needed as part of the permit process.

The affected trees are within the site being developed by Oakridge Realty Development Corp. in partnership with the City Government — the Mandaue Agri-Eco Park, which is planned as a green, open public space with features that include a greenhouse, a shed and areas where visitors can walk and spend time outdoors.

Relocation

The resolution states that the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) identified 23 foxtail palms and one traveller’s palm for earth-balling and relocation, subject to applicable Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) rules and requirements.

The council’s endorsement does not authorize the immediate cutting or relocation of the trees. The project proponents must still secure the necessary permits before any work is done.

“Definitely, we will go through the process, getting the permit,” Fortuna said.

Permit process and development plan

The resolution states that it does not serve as a tree-cutting permit. It only records the council’s no objection to the project and supports the processing of the required permits.

The project proponent must also comply with conditions on safeguards, mitigation measures and tree replacement or replanting imposed by the DENR, Cenro and other concerned agencies.

Fortuna said the trees proposed for cutting or relocation were identified based on the development plan. He said some trees may have to be moved during relandscaping, while others may need to be cut when relocation is not feasible.

He said trees removed for the project would be replaced with new plantings incorporated into the park’s landscape design. / DPC