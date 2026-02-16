Council calls for tougher DUI enforcement

THE Cebu City Council urged the local police office on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, to strictly enforce the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act following the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Cheng.

In a resolution authored by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, the City Council called on the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to ensure the full and consistent enforcement of Republic Act No. 10586, which penalizes motorists found driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and dangerous drugs.

The council underscored the importance of upholding provisions of the law to promote road safety and prevent similar incidents that resulted in the death of Cheng.

Cheng was struck by a speeding vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 8, while walking toward his parked car along Paseo Saturnino in Barangay Banilad.

Instead of stopping to address the incident, the driver, 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo, who was said to be under the influence of alcohol, fled the scene and continued to drive at high speed until his vehicle crashed several meters away.

Pajarillo is facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. He posted bail of P72,000 at a Cebu City court on Friday, Feb. 13.

Checkpoints

Go urged the CCPO to coordinate with concerned agencies such as the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), and barangay officials to enhance enforcement efforts, including conducting checkpoints.

Go noted that the CCPO plays a vital role in enforcing traffic laws and maintaining peace and order.

He said all sobriety and drug testing procedures must be carried out in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations, respecting due process and the rights

of motorists.

The CCPO is required to submit quarterly reports to the City Council regarding the number of checkpoints conducted, apprehensions, accidents prevented or recorded, and other relevant

enforcement data.

In a separate resolution, Go also urged the Office of the Mayor to allocate funds for the procurement and distribution of additional breathalyzer devices for the CCPO

and CCTO.

Go said the devices include handheld fuel-cell breathalyzers for roadside screening and evidential-grade or dual-sensor breath alcohol testing instruments for confirmatory tests.

Go added that the devices must meet international law-enforcement testing standards.

He said the City Government must allocate an additional budget for regular calibration, preventive maintenance, and consumables to ensure that the devices are accurate and reliable.

Go said CCPO and CCTO personnel must also undergo training and certification to properly administer breath tests, carry out observation and retesting procedures, handle documentation and the chain of custody of results, and present breath test evidence in court.

Ordinance

In a separate move, Councilor Pablo Labra II proposed the “Cebu City Responsible Alcohol Service Ordinance,” which seeks to prevent alcohol-related harm before it escalates into accidents. It applies to bars, nightclubs, restaurants, and hotels that serve alcohol for on-site consumption.

Under Labra’s proposal, establishments have a duty of care toward patrons and the public. They must refuse service to patrons who show visible signs of intoxication.

These signs include slurred speech, loss of balance, and aggressive behavior. Establishments must also avoid promotions that encourage rapid or excessive drinking.

The proposed ordinance requires all managers and servers to complete accredited Responsible Alcohol Service Training, which covers the recognition of intoxication and de-escalation techniques. Businesses must maintain records of this training for government inspections.

If passed, violations of the ordinance will carry the following penalties: A fine of P3,000 for the first incident; a P4,000 fine and a 10-day suspension of business operations for the second incident; and a fine of P5,000 and 15-day suspension of business operations for the third and subsequent incidents.

The Business Permits and Licensing Office will monitor compliance in coordination with the police and barangay authorities, Labra said.

/ EHP