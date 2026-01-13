Council declares day of mourning

THE Cebu City Council has declared Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, a day of mourning and moved to place the city under a state of calamity following the deadly landfill collapse in Barangay Binaliw that killed at least 13 people and disrupted waste disposal and public safety.

The measures came after a massive trash slide at the Binaliw landfill of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. on Thursday, Jan. 8, which, as of Tuesday, Jan. 13, had left 24 people still missing. Eighteen others were reported injured and hospitalized, according to city authorities.

The day of mourning was approved through a corollary motion amending a resolution sponsored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., with the council conveying condolences to the victims’ families and expressing solidarity with residents of Barangay Binaliw and other affected communities.

As part of the observance, the council requested the Office of the Mayor to hold a mass on Friday at the Binaliw gymnasium. The mass will serve as a collective prayer and remembrance, particularly for families still awaiting word on their missing relatives.

Rescue operations face hazards

Search, rescue and retrieval operations continue at the collapse site, although responders face severe challenges due to unstable garbage piles, foul odor, standing water and hazardous materials.

Councilor Dave Tumulak said these conditions have slowed operations as teams prioritize safety amid the risk of further collapse.

“Our challenges include the smell, the garbage, human remains inside the site and water that makes conditions even more dangerous for rescuers,” he said in Cebuano.

He said teams also remain alert to the possible presence of methane gas and sharp metal debris from collapsed structures.

Despite more than 90 hours having passed since the incident, authorities have maintained rescue-mode operations after specialized equipment provided by a private mining group reportedly detected possible signs of life.

Garbage disposal disrupted

The collapse has disrupted Cebu City’s waste disposal system after operations at the Binaliw landfill were suspended following a cease and desist order issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7.

With the city’s main dumping site shut down, garbage collection has been affected, prompting officials to seek alternative disposal options.

In response, the council moved to declare a state of calamity, citing the landfill collapse, ongoing rescue efforts, disruption of garbage disposal and heightened public health risks. The declaration would allow the City to access disaster funds, fast-track emergency procurement and implement urgent measures.

The council also approved a resolution authorizing the use of quick response funds for emergency waste disposal and humanitarian assistance, while directing concerned offices to immediately identify and secure alternative dumping sites to prevent a secondary public health emergency.

Meanwhile, garbage from facilities owned by the Cebu Provincial Government will be temporarily disposed of at the Aloguinsan San Raphael Landfill Corp. following an agreement with Aloguinsan Mayor Cesare Ignatius Moreno.

Provincial Administrator Ace Durano said the arrangement was reached during a meeting on Monday, Jan. 12, with Moreno, representatives of the DENR and San Raphael Landfill Corp.

Under the temporary setup, waste generated from Province-owned facilities, including the Capitol and Larsian, will be transported to the Aloguinsan landfill.

As the City prepares to observe the day of mourning, officials urged residents to remain patient and cooperative amid service disruptions, while assuring the victims’ families that rescue and recovery efforts will continue as long as conditions allow. / CAV, BKA, CDF