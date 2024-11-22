Council deliberates on RAP for CBRT project

THE Cebu City Council is set to make a decision next week regarding the approval of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for informal settlers affected by the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

During a session on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, councilors expressed differing views on the proposed resettlement site in Barangay Tejero, which is intended to house approximately 54 informal settlers from Barangay Mambaling.

Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, chair of the transportation committee, announced that the council would take an additional week to review all relevant documents related to the RAP before making a decision. This pause was supported by a representative from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), who highlighted the need for thorough consideration due to the contentious nature of the issue.

Concerns were raised regarding potential irregularities in the procurement process for the resettlement lots, particularly since two of the three proposed lots are owned by a single corporation.

Earlier, the council questioned the high cost of P83,000 per square meter for a lot measuring 2,497 square meters, totaling P180 million.

Some council members suggested that these funds could be better utilized to acquire city-owned properties that are more affordable.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera emphasized that the City Government should not be involved in the procurement and payment processes since the resettlement site has already been approved by both DOTr and the World Bank, which is financing the project through a loan agreement.

“Why the need for us to be approving of such, when we do not have control as to the implementation and the title and the ownership will no longer be with the City Government,” she said, adding that the resettlement site will be under the jurisdiction of the National Housing Agency (NHA).

She expressed concerns about potential liabilities for the City if irregularities arise during implementation.

Councilor Nestor Archival echoed her sentiments, questioning why City approval was necessary when the DOTr and the World Bank had already sanctioned the site in 2021 yet.

Cuenco clarified that under a tripartite agreement with DOTr and the funding agency, the City’s role is limited to facilitating the purchase of the resettlement lot.

He noted that an ad hoc committee had recommended approving the RAP after investigating concerns about irregularities.

The urgency of expediting approval was underscored by officials who warned that delays could jeopardize the CBRT project’s loan agreement with the World Bank.

Cuenco indicated that if council members remained uncomfortable with approving the lot purchase, they could still proceed with approving the RAP itself.

Franklyn Ong, president of the Association of Barangay Councils, raised questions about funding and ownership transfer related to housing construction.

Pesquera reiterated that while World Bank is the funding agency, the NHA will implement the housing project.

She pointed out that previous resolutions from the council regarding CBRT have not been addressed by DOTr.

“Gusto sila mamayad og overpriced na properties; so be it. Di ta nila apilon. Basta naay makiha kay apil ta,” she said.

(They want to pay for overpriced properties; so be it. They don’t want to involve the City. But if there’s going to be a legal problem the City can be held liable.)

She said if there are irregularities, the council will be accountable and liable for plunder cases.

The discussions reflect broader concerns over accountability and transparency in public projects, particularly regarding financial implications and potential legal liabilities for local government officials. / EHP