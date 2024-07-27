Council demands accountability for palaro track oval issue

THE Cebu City Council is questioning who will take responsibility for the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) track oval fiasco, which led to the nullification of 11 of 13 record-breaking athletic performances.

In her privilege speech during the council’s regular session last Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos asked why no one had taken ownership and apologized for the “mistake.”

“If we give credit where credit is due, shouldn’t we also ask where the buck stops when responsibility and accountability are sought?” asked De los Santos.

Some athletics records set during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 were not certified due to discrepancies in the oval lining. These included Western Visayas’ 4x400-meter relay time of three minutes 21.02 seconds, which surpassed Calabarzon’s previous record of three minutes 21.66 seconds, and Calabarzon’s Jerico Cadag’s time of nine minutes 34.49 seconds in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, which broke Central Luzon’s Jerry Vasquez’s previous record of nine minutes 35.2 seconds.

De los Santos also asked who should bear responsibility for the inaccurate lane marking of the track oval.

“What is the responsibility of the local government unit (LGU) if any? And the contractor?” she asked.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Shaun Doherty of SBD Contractor, the track oval renovation contractor, for comments but to no avail.

“Source of embarrassment”

De los Santos said the track oval, a centerpiece for track and field events, has become a source of embarrassment.

“We must get to the bottom of these questions not only to alleviate our embarrassment but also to help ensure future Palaro avoids the same fiasco,” she said.

She said they were promised a completion date for the renovation by last February, but this was not followed.

De los Santos noted that on June 21, it was reported that the sports center was 95 percent complete, with photos showing the rubberized track in place but workers still preparing to draw the lane markings.

“Is it acceptable that the critical lane markings on the track oval remain unfinished just weeks before the games commence?” asked De los Santos.

“Inconsistent preparations”

The councilor also criticized the City’s apparent inconsistency in preparations for major events, such as the Sinulog Festival and the Palarong Pambansa.

She noted that, based on the preparations for the Sinulog over the past two years and the current planning for the Palarong Pambansa, the City’s efforts tend to start with enthusiasm but become lethargic, only to pick up momentum again a month or even two weeks before the event.

In a previous SunStar Cebu report, Doherty said the marking of lines was not part of their scope of work, and it was done by a third party. The technical consultant of Palaro for athletics was the one who gave the recommendation and hired the third party.

Doherty said he only communicated with the third party, Rhys Nestor dela Peña, who did the line markings at the CCSC track oval, over the phone.

“How is that possible when the person who did the line marking was recommended by them and the line marking was not part of my scope, let me be very clear about that. And the person who recommended the line marker was no other than the consultant of Palarong Pambansa,” Doherty said. / JPS