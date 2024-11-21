Council demands explanation over CCMC document leak

The Cebu City Council has raised concerns over an alleged leak of a legal opinion regarding the “tripartite agreement” for the proposed construction of the last three floors of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) using privately donated funds.

City Councilor Jocelyn “Joy” Pesquera passed a resolution on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, mandating Ramil Ayuman, chief of the Public Information Office (PIO), to explain why official documents were leaked.

The official urged Ayuman to reveal the source of the documents within five days.

SunStar Cebu sought Ayuman for a comment, but he has yet to reply as of the press time.

In a corollary motion, Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos requested that the Cebu City Legal Office explain the alleged leak of the legal opinion within 10 days.

On Wednesday, the legal opinion from the CLO addressed to lawyer Ken Lanvin Sayruddin, Special Assistant for Legal Matters of the CCMC, dated Nov. 4, 2024, was endorsed to the City Council.

The legal opinion was regarding the tripartite memorandum of agreement by and between the Cebu Medical Society Inc., Dakay Construction and Development Corp., and Cebu City Government for the construction and completion of the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors of the CCMC using donated funds from private donors.

“Last week, I saw the post of Ramil Ayuman attacking this particular proposal to have a MOA with the donors, and I was even wondering who his source was. And it is now that we were provided with the legal opinion of the legal office,” Pesquera said.

During the discussion, de los Santos questioned why copies of the legal opinion were posted on Facebook before they reached the intended recipient, who is Sayruddin.

She said the legal opinion is a public document, adding that “the public deserves to be apprised thereof.” However, she expressed alarm over the manner in which the document and related information were released to the public.

The document and its content were subjected to public scrutiny even before the recipient had received a copy.

“Prudence dictates that official documents of the government are to be released under certain rules and procedures,” said de los Santos.

The councilor also pointed out a discrepancy between the copies of the legal opinion posted online and the document officially received by the City Council. She said the online version lacked the official “received” stamp from the intended recipient, while the document endorsed to the City Council bore the stamp.

“It is ironic even when the City Council asks for certain documents from some departments in the city hall. We either get it late or even sadly rejected. In fact, a very recent incident when the City Engineer suspended from furnishing this council with certain documents requested of him as he was, according to him, still seeking guidance and direction from the mayor before making an effective response to the request of the city council,” said de los Santos.

A copy of the legal opinion in question was posted on Nov. 11 on the Facebook page “Cebu Updates,” which is believed to be the former official Facebook page of the Cebu City Public Information Office.

The caption in the particular Facebook post questioned why the Rama Baena Tan Ang (RBTA), a private law firm, received around P100 million of the P205 million in donated funds and not the City Treasurer.

On the same day, Mikel Rama, one of the partners of the RBTA, denied the allegation, saying their law firm’s involvement was only facilitating the required legal documentation on the transfer of the donation of the funds to a trust fund, which was given to the Cebu Medical Society.

Mikel Rama, the son of dismissed Cebu City mayor Michael Rama, said the donated funds were part of the former mayor’s “investment begging” initiative in 2022, where private firms in Metro Manila were approached to contribute to the completion of the city-owned hospital.