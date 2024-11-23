Council: Educate young vs. vote buying, selling

THE Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City has been urged to coordinate with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) 7 to educate young voters against vote buying and vote selling with the approach of the 2025 midterm elections.

The City Council approved on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, the resolution authored by Councilor Rey Gealon seeking to address the perennial problem during elections.

“In order to preserve the country’s democracy, as well as the integrity of elections, both local and national, it is imperative that voters are educated on the issue of vote buying,” said Gealon.

He said Veronico Peralcorin, assistant regional election director, announced last October that they would include educating students about vote buying in their voter education drive during the Comelec’s “Kontra Bigay” campaign.

According to the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, under Batas Pambansa Blg. 881, Section 261 (a), “vote buying refers to any person who gives or promises money, employment, grant, or anything of value directly or indirectly to induce the public to vote for or against any candidate,” while “vote selling refers to any person, association, or community that solicits any expenditure to induce anyone or the general public to vote for or against any candidate.”

Under this Code, any person found guilty of any election offense shall be punished with imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years and shall not be subject to probation.

In addition, the guilty party shall be sentenced to disqualification from holding public office and deprivation of the right of suffrage.

If the violator is a foreigner, he will be sentenced to deportation, which will be enforced after the prison term has been served.

Any political party found guilty shall be sentenced to pay a fine of not less than P10,000. This penalty is imposed on a political party after criminal action has been instituted and their corresponding officials have been found guilty.

The 2025 Philippine general election will be held on May 12. / JPS