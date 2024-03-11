Council eyes April approval for real property tax revision

THE Cebu City Council might approve the proposed ordinance that revises the Real Property Tax (RPT) Code in the first week of April, or after the Holy Week break.

This was the response of City Councilor Noel Wenceslao to the call of Mayor Michael Rama, who, during the flag raising on City Hall grounds Monday, March 11, 2024, urged the council to expedite the passage of the revised RPT Code before the end of this month.

Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, said the draft ordinance for the revised RPT Code is scheduled for the second reading next week, while the final deliberation will possibly happen within March.

However, Wenceslao said there is a possibility that the final deliberation, or the third reading, will be delayed until the first week of April due to Holy Week. There is no work in government offices on Maundy Thursday (March 28) and Good Friday (March 29).

He said they cannot hold a session this week because most of the councilors are in Boracay for the Philippine Councilors League’s convention. Cebu City holds its regular session on Wednesdays. Charisse Piramide, secretary to the City Council, said there will be no sessions on March 13 and 27.

Wenceslao said the council might consider discussing a measure if the mayor requests a special session.

The ongoing discussion in the council for the proposed revision of the RPT Code is caused by Rama’s veto of the council-approved revision in the first quarter of 2023.

In August 2023, the Local Finance Committee submitted another revision of the RPT Code. / AML