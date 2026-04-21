Council eyes Carbon market deal review

A RESOLUTION was filed before the Cebu City Council on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, aiming to create a review panel for the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) governing the redevelopment of the Carbon Public Market.

Mayor Nestor Archival expressed support for the measure, filed by Councilor Sisinio Andales, which will examine the Cebu City Government’s agreement with Megawide Construction Corp. and its subsidiary, Cebu2World Development Inc.

“If the council thinks there is a need, then let’s do that. There is that resolution and it states that there would be a committee or a technical group. We can do that and there is no problem about that,” Archival said.

Andales filed the resolution to address public concerns regarding vendor displacement and the project’s impact on cultural heritage and the economy.

“The Cebu City Council, in the exercise of its oversight function, deems it necessary to constitute a committee to revisit and review the JVA in light of these developments,” read part of the resolution.

Under the proposal, the JVA review committee will be tasked to assess the social, cultural and economic implications of the project, particularly issues involving vendor livelihoods and relocation.

It will also recommend possible amendments, safeguards, or policy measures to ensure that the redevelopment aligns with the welfare of Cebuanos while preserving the historic identity of Carbon market.

Named as members of the proposed committee are Andales, along with Councilors Alvin Arcilla, Nyza Archival, Michelle Cellona, Harry Eran, Harold Kendrick Go, Pablo Labra II, Winston Pepito and Mikel Rama.

The resolution also directs the Sangguniang Panlungsod secretary to furnish copies to concerned offices, including the Office of the Mayor and the private proponent, for their information and guidance.

The JVA, signed in 2021 and later amended in 2022, covers the redevelopment of the historic Carbon market, with project completion targeted for December 2026.

The agreement has been under scrutiny in recent months amid calls from vendors and stakeholders for greater transparency and stronger safeguards. / CAV