Council eyes penalties for establishments giving incorrect change

THE Cebu City Council is pushing for an ordinance that would penalize business establishments that fail to give customers the correct change.

The proposed measure, introduced by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go on September 23, 2025, strictly prohibits shortchanging in any form or circumstance.

Go said the City Government must uphold consumer welfare by ensuring that customers receive the exact change due in all commercial transactions.

The proposed legislation, known as the "Anti-Shortchange Ordinance of Cebu City," seeks to safeguard consumers' financial rights while upholding ethical business practices.

The act of giving less than the exact change without prior explanation or consent is defined as shortchanging. This will still remain a violation even with a promise to deliver the change later.

The proposed measure prohibits giving change in any form other than legal tender. Business establishments are also barred from asking consumers for consent to be exempted from the rule, regardless of reasons such as a shortage of small bills or coins.

A first offense will result in a written warning and mandatory attendance at a consumer rights orientation.

A second offense will incur a P1,000 fine and the issuance of a citation ticket.

A third offense carries a P3,000 fine along with a three-day suspension of the establishment s business permit.

Subsequent violations will be penalized with a P5,000 fine and may lead to a recommendation for the revocation of the business permit.

All business establishments must install visible signage at the point of sale. The sign must state: "Please demand your exact change. Shortchanging is prohibited."

The Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) is tasked with monitoring and enforcement.

The BPLO will coordinate with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Cebu City Market Authority, specifically for markets. Barangay officials may also be deputized to receive complaints.

Consumers may file complaints through the BPLO, the DTI Cebu City Field Office, Barangay Business Help Desks, designated online portals, or the Office of the SP Chairman, Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship. (EHP)