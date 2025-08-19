Council fortifies early warning system

DAYS after sudden and intense flooding struck several parts of Mandaue City in the evening of Aug. 15, 2025, the Mandaue City Council passed a resolution to strengthen the city’s disaster-preparedness measures through the expansion of its Early Warning System (EWS).

Authored by Councilor Carlo Fortuna, the resolution requested the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to integrate the city’s EWS with the national Emergency Cell Broadcast System.

According to Fortuna, residents had little time to evacuate during the recent floods.

“The window for evacuation was extremely short. It is better to establish an early warning system starting from the Butuanon River, moving section by section, until downstream communities and areas close to Cebu City are fully covered,” he said.

Fortuna said the City Government of Mandaue already approved the establishment of 16 EWS strategically placed across flood-prone areas to provide timely and localized alerts.

Integration

The integration of Mandaue’s EWS into the National Emergency Cell Broadcast System would allow localized disaster alerts from the city to be transmitted alongside national warnings issued by agencies such as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, and Philhealth.

“The integration of Mandaue’s alerts into the NTC system will significantly enhance the reach and effectiveness of disaster communication, especially during sudden floods,” Fortuna said.

Co-proponents Councilors Fritz Villamor and Eugene Andaya echoed the importance of fast, localized alerts to minimize casualties and prevent further damage to property and livelihood.

The resolution further directs City Hall to coordinate with the NTC and other relevant agencies to ensure technical compatibility and compliance with broadcast standards.

Copies of the resolution will be furnished to the NTC Regional Office, the Office of Civil Defense, and the Office of the Mandaue City Mayor for appropriate action.

“Every second counts in saving lives. Integrating our local EWS into the national system ensures that our residents will never be caught off-guard again,” Fortuna said. / ABC