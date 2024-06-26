Council halts P700M savings rebid for CCMC completion

THE use and rebidding of the P700 million savings for the completion of Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) is put on hold by the Cebu City Council on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, due to unclear planning and funding.

During the City Council session Wednesday, Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos initially suggested that Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia should reconsider the decision before using the city savings to proceed with another bidding due to an unclear construction plan and implementation of the project.

After further discussion, Delos Santos' resolution was amended from reconsidering the bidding to holding the use of the P700-million fund for the construction of the hospital.

The reasons for the amendment were the confusion on the funding and the contractors as previously stated by suspended Mayor Michael Rama that the CCMC would rely on private funding.

Meanwhile, Garcia will use the city’s savings.

According to Delos Santos, the hospital's decade-long construction is due to the numerous delays it experienced because of the project’s contractors and slippage.

Delos Santos’ pleas include requesting the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to provide a copy of the comprehensive accomplishment report, a detailed accounting of the city to spend on CCMC, and involving a third party such as the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineering (Pice) to assess CCMC’s status.

Previously, the chairman of the Infrastructure Committee, Councilor Jerry Guardo, said in an interview on June 24, 2024, at SunStar Cebu’s news and commentary program Beyond The Headlines that the local government will use the city savings for the completion of the hospital and expects to start the bidding by next month.

He added that by the first week of August, awarding will be done once the Program of Work and Estimate (Powe) is reviewed and finalized by Garcia.

The Council will have an executive session regarding this matter on July 24, 2024, as it invited all the parties involved such as the DEPW, CCMC Medical Director Peter Mancao, Cebu Medical Society, and private institutions who pledge to fund the hospital. (Elianah Ursal/UP Cebu intern, Ardeshir Morales/HNU intern, and Jessa Magbutay/NWSSU intern)