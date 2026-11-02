Council halts tree-cutting bid

THE Cebu City Council deferred an application by DMCI Homes to cut down or relocate 38 trees along Good Shepherd Road in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, after a councilor raised environmental concerns.

The application seeks permission to cut down 17 trees and relocate 21 others through earth balling to make way for a building project.

Councilor Sisinio “Bebs” Andales opposed the proposal, warning that further tree removal could worsen the city’s environmental conditions.

“Approval for cutting of trees? I would object for cutting of trees. Precisely, the weather is bad. The air is bad because there are no more trees. Trees give oxygen,” Andales said.

He questioned why the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro) was seeking approval for tree removal while the government continued to promote tree-planting initiatives.

Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the Committee on Environment, moved to defer the application, with Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña supporting the motion.

In August, the City Council also put on hold a proposal to cut down 60 trees for the Arcenas Highlands Residences project in Barangay Tisa following the July 30 event, when waist-deep flooding hit La Paloma Subdivision in the same barangay.

Trees affected

The application followed a March 13, 2026 inspection conducted by Ccenro and representatives of DMCI Homes Cebu Office.

Inspectors assessed 38 trees identified for removal or relocation because they would obstruct construction. Earth balling involves uprooting trees with their roots and surrounding soil intact for transplantation elsewhere.

However, the report did not establish whether the 21 trees proposed for relocation would survive or identify their intended destination.

Development concerns

While acknowledging the importance of protecting trees, Osmeña said the City must also consider development requirements.

He also cited tree-planting initiatives along the airport road, in Beverly Hills in Guadalupe and around Fuente Osmeña.

“We understand the need to keep our trees. But at some point, if we choose between the people and the trees, we will just plant more trees,” Osmeña said.

He also defended his decision not to plant trees in portions of the South Road Properties (SRP) reserved for development.

Application deferred

With the deferment, DMCI Homes has yet to secure the council’s endorsement for cutting and relocating the trees.No date was specified

for reconsideration.

The developer’s explanation for the proposed removal, including whether alternatives to cutting were considered, was unavailable as of press time. / CAV