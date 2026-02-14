Council moves to halt upland earth-moving

THE Cebu City Council recommended the issuance of cease and desist orders (CDOs) against six upland development projects. The council endorsed an additional case involving a government road project for legal review and action.

Documents show the City Legal Office (CLO) endorsed six resolutions approved by the City Council to the Cebu City Mining Regulatory Board (CCMRB) on Feb. 3, 2026.

The resolutions adopted the recommendations of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro). Cenro recommended the Office of the Mayor and the CLO issue CDOs against the following projects:

San Lorenza Development Corp. for earth-moving activity at San Lorenzo Village (Woodlands Subdivision) in Barangay Binaliw

Hallay’s Ville project for hauling activity in Barangay Buhisan

Suico’s Property / Inday Aalliyah Enterprises (Joselito Dosdos) for hauling and quarrying in Sitio Tac-an, Barangay Budlaan

JT Ayne Constructions for illegal earth-moving in Sitio Kainsikan, Barangay Binaliw

Powerplus Aggregates Systems Co. Ltd. for illegal earth-moving in Barangay Binaliw

PLD Construction and Development Inc. for earth-moving and hauling operations at Binaliw 1 (Proposed Villa Montana Subdivision)

Separate DPWH-related case

The CLO endorsed an inspection report involving illegal quarry and hauling in Barangay Buhisan related to a road widening project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu City District Engineering Office.

A City Council resolution recommending a CDO did not cover this matter. The CLO endorsed it to the CCMRB for comment, recommendation and action. Cenro found the project failed to secure a special hauling permit and tree-cutting permit under City Ordinances 2115 and 2623.

Basis: EO 13 still in effect

The CLO cited Section 5 of Executive Order (EO) 13, Series of 2022, or “Oplan Likay sa Landslide,” in all endorsements. The order suspended quarry and earth-moving activities in 30 upland barangays in Cebu City.

The CLO noted the executive order remains effective. The office has not received a notice of revocation. EO 13 mandates the CCMRB to enforce the suspension of quarry and earth-moving permits in upland areas. A Special Task Force must conduct a geological evaluation and issue a recommendation to lift the suspension.

The CLO anchored the endorsements on City Ordinance 2115, known as the Cebu City Mining Ordinance.

A Dec. 16, 2025 inspection at Suico’s Property in Barangay Budlaan documented signs of recent quarry operations. Drone footage captured dump trucks and backhoes.

Investigators noted the absence of a quarry permit, special hauling permit and exemption under EO 13. Cenro issued a notice of violation and show cause order on Jan. 27.

In Binaliw 1, Cenro reported PLD Construction and Development Inc. hauled earth materials despite an expired special hauling permit.

The inspection team observed backhoes, hauling trucks and equipment segregating sand and gravel.

Cenro recommended a review of the company’s exemption under EO 13 and the possible issuance of a CDO.

Cenro cited other Binaliw projects, including San Lorenza Development Corp., JT Ayne Constructions and Powerplus Aggregates Systems, for earth-moving activities in landslide-prone upland areas.

The endorsements follow calls for stricter regulation of upland developments.

Councilor Joel Garganera called for a citywide moratorium on upland development in a privilege speech in December 2025. He cited environmental risks and landslide threats in mountain barangays.

He urged tighter scrutiny of ongoing projects and strict enforcement of the City’s mining ordinances.

With City Council resolutions backing six projects for CDO issuance and one additional case under review, attention turns to the CCMRB’s action on the endorsed matters. / CAV