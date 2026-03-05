Cebu City Council approves return to quarterly P3,000 senior cash aid

THE Cebu City Council has officially voted to bring back the quarterly release of cash assistance for the city’s elderly. Under the newly approved ordinance, qualified senior citizens will once again receive their P3,000 subsidy every three months, totaling P12,000 per year.

The measure, introduced by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., passed without any opposition. It now moves to the desk of Mayor Nestor Archival for his signature.

Easier access at the barangay level

The goal of the new rules is to make getting the money faster and more transparent. Instead of traveling far, seniors will be able to collect their seafaring aid right in their own neighborhoods.

* Local Distribution: Money will be handed out at the barangay level by authorized officers.

* Advance notice: The Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) must notify barangays at least one week before the cash is released.

* Deadline to Claim: If you miss the barangay distribution, you have 10 working days to claim the money at the City Treasurer’s Office. After that, the funds go back to the city’s General Fund.

Help for the bedridden and deceased

The ordinance includes special rules to make sure no one is left behind, especially those who cannot leave their homes.

For bedridden seniors, barangay workers will coordinate home deliveries of the cash. If a senior is physically unable to go to the site or lives outside the city, an immediate family member can claim the money on their behalf, provided they have prior approval from Osca and the correct documents.

In the emotional event that a senior citizen passes away, their immediate family can still claim the financial assistance due to them at the time of death. However, the 10-day deadline still applies, so families must act quickly to avoid forfeiting the funds.

What you need to bring

To keep the process secure, the city requires specific identification:

* For the Senior: Always bring your original Osca-issued Senior Citizen ID.

* For Family Members: If claiming for someone else (bedridden or deceased), you must bring the senior's Osca ID, a valid government ID of your own, and proof of your relationship (like a birth or marriage certificate). For deceased claims, a death certificate is also required.

Why this matters

Cebu City currently supports more than 100,000 qualified senior citizens. While the city is currently giving out the aid on a monthly basis to keep support flowing, the move back to quarterly payments aims to streamline the workload for city staff and provide a larger, more impactful lump sum to seniors four times a year.

Once Mayor Archival signs the ordinance, the quarterly schedule will officially resume, ensuring our elders have the financial support they need to cover medicine, food, and daily expenses. (CAV)