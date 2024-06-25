Council mum on Rama’s review remarks

THE Cebu City council was mum on suspended Mayor Michael Rama’s remarks, questioning whether they thoroughly review the memoranda and resolutions submitted to them for approval.

The council, however, justified its decision to adopt as a resolution the memorandum of Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia authorizing assistant city administrator Mary Rose Lubino to sign several official documents, including procurement requests and cash aids, on his behalf.

Rama earlier said he was surprised by the changes made in the City Hall and hit the Council’s decision on Garcia’s latest memorandum.

Rama, in a phone interview Monday, June 25, 2024, said there have been previous records of the Council approving matters without reading.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, in a text message on Tuesday, June 25, said that those tasks delegated by Garcia to Lubino “are ministerial work that can be delegated.”

Likewise, in a separate text message, Councilor James Anthony Cuenco said the council’s approval was “appropriate and wise.”

“We approved the delegation order of the acting mayor “because it was within his power to do so, with utmost consideration to efficient and speedy delivery of services,” he said.

“It is worthy to note that such delegation to the assistant administrator was issued with a clear and well-scope and limitations of said authority as distinguished from that issued by the late mayor Edgardo Labella to former administrator Floro Casas Jr. which was blanket and all-encompassing. We maintain that the approval by the council last week was appropriate and wise,” he added.

In another text message, Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros said that Garcia was able to explain the reason behind the delegation, as he could relate to the task of signing a volume of documents.

“Like ako gani as acting vice-mayor daghan man gani kog permahan unya idelegate sad nako sa akong kuan lang to check on the DTR sa kaning mga job orders nga under sa legislative,” he said.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact other councilors for a comment but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Councilor Joy Augustus Young declined to comment on the matter. / JPS