Council okays P20/kilo rice deal

AFTER three previous deferrals, the Cebu City Council has approved a resolution allowing the City Government to sell subsidized rice at P20 per kilo to selected beneficiaries.

The measure passed with a close 7-6 vote, one abstention, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., authorizes Mayor Nestor Archival to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Agriculture-Food Terminal Inc. (DA-FTI).

This deal aligns the City with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s P20-per-kilo rice program, a promise made during his 2022 campaign.

The approval follows a series of delays fueled by scrutiny from council members.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña opposed the measure, citing a lack of clarity on crucial details such as rice quality control and the selection process for beneficiaries.

His objections led to a motion for a division of the house, which resulted in the final vote.

Under the agreement, the responsibilities of the City and DA-FTI include:

Subsidy provision: According to the MOA, the National Government and the City will each contribute a P6.50 subsidy per kilo, bringing the retail price down from P33 to P20.

Delivery and storage: The DA-FTI is tasked with delivering well-milled rice to city warehouses, while City Hall will manage the sale and distribution to qualified residents.

Apart from the P20/kilo rice, DA-FTI also offered FTI-25 and RFA-25 under the Rice for All program at P35 per kilo. The program was first launched in Visayas provinces on May 1. / EHP