Council okays P65M for sports center

THE Cebu City Council approved the request of the executive department for an additional budget of P65 million to finish the ongoing renovation and rehabilitation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The CCSC will be the main venue for the Palarong Pambansa in July, after Cebu City won its bid to host the annual multi-sport event involving student-athletes from 17 regions of the country.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, said the approved fund is on top of the approved P200 million from general funds and P205 million from the supplemental budget allocated for the national games.

Joel Reston, officer-in-charge of the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview that majority of the P65 million was intended to renovate the electrical wiring and fire protection measures of the CCSC, citing these to be expensive.

He said that once the amount is approved, the projects will be put up for bidding.

Reston clarified that the requested amount is intended for the renovation and rehabilitation of the CCSC. He said he is hopeful these can be completed before the games start in July.

“Post-Palaro ni siya ug maapas kay magamit gihapon. Pero dili gyud ni specific sa Palaro kay ang Palaro-specific kay kana man naa sa ground,” Reston said.

(Even if works are not completed when the games start, the amount can still be used after. The budget is not specific to the Palaro since only the work done on the ground is Palaro-specific.)

Wenceslao said the executive department originally asked for P74,947,229, plus P4,464,114.05 for the construction of steel bleachers at one of the corners of the track oval. But since only P64,901,935 was approved, the steel bleachers will no longer be built.

Wenceslao said the P205 million from the supplemental budget covered only the installation of LED outdoor field lights at the CCSC amounting to P23 million, the construction and installation of digital-visual LED display with support frames and posts worth P135.186 million and the construction of the grandstand extension amounting to P47 million.

The grandstand extension will be built on the N. Bacalso side of the CCSC, which is currently being used as a parking lot.

SunStar Cebu was not able to secure data on how the P200 million from the general funds was spent.

“Kani siya (P65 million), this is the rehabilitation nga wala nila maapil (that was not included), rehabilitation of the grandstand,” Wenceslao said.

He said the amount will be charged to Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) funds.

Based on the certification of the City Accounting Office, the City’s Pagcor funds still has a balance of around P86 million.

During the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Wenceslao said the approved P65 million budget will cover the allocation for the grandstand: P31 million for electrical work, P14 million for civil and architectural work, P7 million for mechanical work and P400,000 for background music and public address equipment.

The amount will also cover the construction of a multipurpose building: P5 million for its civil and architectural work; P94,000 for electrical work; and P106,000 for plumbing.

For the swimming pool grandstand and ground, the civil and architectural work is set at P3 million; electrical work at P800,000; and plumbing at 107,000

A total of P104,000 is set aside for office facilities and another P500,000 for general requirement.

City Councilor Nestor Archival urged the Office of the Mayor to submit to the City Council after 15 days a “detailed rundown” of all approved budgets for the Palarong Pambansa 2024, including the P65 million.

The Palaro is scheduled to take place on July 6-17. Cebu City expects about 10,000 to 12,000 student-athletes and their coaches.

In a separate phone interview on Wednesday, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia told SunStar Cebu that he already reviewed the additional funding for the rehabilitation of the CCSC during the suspension of all procurement works related to the games last May 20.

Garcia said he was the one who recommended cutting the P79 million requested budget to P65 million.

He said he will soon present to the public the breakdown of expenses of the earlier approved budgets of P200 million and P205 million for the Palaro.

He also clarified that Pagcor funds can be used to fund sports-related project, such as the rehabilitation and renovation of the CCSC.

The CCSC was closed in May 2023, citing renovation and repair to prepare for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

But with just 36 days to go before the start of the largest sporting event in the country, the rubber on the 400-meter track oval has yet to be replaced, along with other facilities that have yet to be built.

The City Government already allocated P52 million for the rehabilitation of the track oval which was supposed to be finished within 120 days from the issuance of the notice to proceed to the contractor last Jan.16. / EHP