Council OKs anti-OSAEC ordinance

INDIVIDUALS found exploiting young children in Lapu-Lapu City will now face penalties under a newly approved ordinance by the City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

The Lapu-Lapu City Council passed, in its third and final reading, an ordinance that aims to protect children from all forms of cyber sexual exploitation and abuse.

City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, principal author of the ordinance, confirmed this through a message sent to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The city ordinance with the title “An Ordinance Prohibiting Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (Osaec) and Institutionalizing Programs for its Prevention and Eradication and Other Related Purposes,” targets to address the proliferation of online sexual abuse against using children in profitable obscene materials.

Cuizon said the city ordinance will protect children from the abuses with the use of technology, specifically computers, cell phones, and cameras, among others.

“With the approved ordinance, Oponganons should expect a strengthened and functional Barangay Council for the Protection of Children, child-friendly business establishments, and a more vigilant community,” said Cuizon.

“This is our gift to the children of Lapu-Lapu just in time for the celebration of Children’s Month this November,” she added.

The ordinance outlines a tier of penalties, including the first offense, where violators shall be charged with a fine of P3,000 and undergo a mandatory Osaec seminar. For the second offense, a fine of P4,000 shall be imposed along with a mandatory Osaec seminar.

Lastly, offenders violating the ordinance for the third time shall be penalized with P5,000, and undergo a mandatory Osaec seminar and imprisonment.

Businesses that violate any provisions of the ordinance will face suspension of their business permits for the first and second offenses. Offenders for the third time or more may face permit revocation.

Furthermore, if a government agency, office, or employee violates any provision of this Ordinance, they will be subject to administrative action.

Cuizon also highlighted existing cases where parents are responsible for coercing children into sexual activities.

She emphasized that guardians and relatives who exploit their own children, disregarding the harm inflicted on the child’s innocence, will not be exempt from the law.

On Nov. 5, the International Justice Mission will present to the City Government, along with other stakeholders the findings of its study on Osaec, emphasizing the importance of implementing measures related to the issue.

The proposed ordinance is in accordance with national laws, specifically Republic Act 11930, or the Anti-Osaec and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act and RA 11862, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking Act of 2022. / DPC