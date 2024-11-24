Council OKs fee hike for public health services after 14 years

Fee adjustments and increases for various medical and health services at Cebu City-owned hospitals and facilities are underway.

This, after the Cebu City Council approved amendments to Section 67, Chapter 18, of the Omnibus Tax Ordinance of Cebu City on the third and final reading on Nov. 20, 2024.

City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, author of the ordinance, said the measure aims to both increase rates and standardize fees and charges for various medical and health services offered by the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD), Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), and Guba Community Hospital.

“It will considerably increase the income, especially for the city-owned hospital; however, most of these (charges) will be taken into the Philhealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corporation),” said Pesquera.

“With these amounts that we have already set, it will be easier for us to market our services with different insurance companies as well as corporations that require employees to have their annual medical exam,” she added.

The new rate will also be utilized to improve the equipment, facilities, and service of the City-owned hospital and medical facilities, Pesquera said.

The proposed amendments will be transmitted to the Office of the Mayor for approval before it becomes an ordinance and implemented.

During the deliberation on Oct. 16, 2024, Pesquera, who chairs the committee on health, argued that there was a need for a rate adjustment to address rising operation costs and ensure these facilities continue providing quality healthcare to their patients.

It was 14 years ago that the last amendments were made to the rates, charges, and fees on the services of the City-owned hospital, she said.

However, Pesquera said the changes will not significantly affect patients and their families, as the policy of charging these services to Philhealth coverage will remain in place.

She said the City Government has only adjusted the fees and charges billed to PhilHealth within comparable rates.

Support

Stakeholders from the CCHD, CCMC, Guba Hospital, and the Department of Health in Central Visayas have earlier supported the proposed ordinance.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia also expressed support for the ordinance, noting that the City Government subsidized around P500 million to cover the operational costs and expenses of CCMC.

Garcia said it was time to increase the rates but emphasized that the charges would still be billed to Philhealth. This adjustment, he added, will allow the City-owned hospital to boost its profit and be financially sustainable.

New rates

Under the new rates, significant increases will be applied to laboratory services and routine tests: routine urinalysis will cost P263, from P30; pregnancy tests will cost P385, from P100; complete blood count (CBC) will cost P368, up from P60; and routine stool exams will cost P255, from P30.

The new rates also include higher fees for imaging services. X-rays will now range from P120 to P290, from P120; CT scan fees will range from P5,769 to P23,748.45, while MRI procedures will cost between P8,249.38 and P186,280, particularly for advanced imaging techniques.

Charges for dialysis treatments have also increased, with fees for AV fistula dialysis now at P7,447.02 and CVC dialysis at P8,347.32.

The revised rates also include higher costs for maternity and newborn services. Emergency room delivery will cost P5,000, forceps-assisted delivery P8,000, newborn care packages P1,800, package delivery P10,140, and institutional delivery P6,500.

Fees for ward stays at P600 per day, intensive care unit (ICU) stays at P2,500 per day, and neonatal/pediatric ICU stays at P1,200 per day.

Dental fees for various procedures will also see increases, along with higher charges for medical certificates, affidavits, and other administrative services.

Philhealth packages will continue to cover doctor’s visits and professional fees.