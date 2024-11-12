Council OKs lease agreement with MCWD

THE Cebu City Government will be able to use the annex building of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) as a satellite office for various city departments once the final lease agreement is signed.

This development was announced by Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

Following the City Council’s approval of the lease agreement between the City and MCWD on Nov. 6, Garcia said he will sign the contract promptly to facilitate the operation of City Hall offices at the annex building.

The resolution authorizing Garcia to sign the agreement was proposed by Councilor Rey Gealon.

Under the terms of the agreement, the City will rent 2,001 square meters on the second floor of MCWD’s annex building at a monthly rate of P419,067.03, set at P186.99 per square meter plus VAT and other taxes. This was in accordance with the Commission on Audit’s (COA) Circular 88-282A, which governs rental standards for government spaces.

This agreement was reached after both parties compromised on the lease rate. MCWD had initially offered a monthly rate of P700,000, while the City counterproposed with P200,000.

Also included in the agreement is the provision for renewal and terms for settling the City’s back payment for prior use of the building without a lease, with both parties reaching a compromise after previous disagreements over the rental rate.

The Cebu City Government began occupying the annex building in July 2021, initially without a formal agreement, leading to a COA audit that flagged P5.3 million spent by the City on office repairs.

The MCWD, then led by its board chairman Jose Daluz III, opposed the City’s continued occupancy, citing the absence of a signed contract.

Running mates

Garcia and Daluz are running mates in the midterm elections on May 12, 2025, with Garcia campaigning for the mayoral seat and Daluz aiming for the vice mayor position.

According to the lease agreement approved by the council, the City will make an initial payment totaling P2,095,335.15. The amount covers the first two months’ rent, one month of advance rent and a two-month security deposit.

The lease term is set for one year, after which the City Hall must surrender the building.

The annex building currently houses 10 city offices, including the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor, the City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program and the City Agriculture Office. The building is located at the corner of MC Briones St. and P. Burgos St., across from the City Hall Executive Building. / EHP