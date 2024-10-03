Council OKs ordinance for annual teacher’s aid

A TOTAL of 3,748 public educators and teaching staff working in Lapu-Lapu City are expected to receive a P2,000 financial assistance in line with the worldwide Teacher’s Day Celebration conducted annually every Oct. 5.

The Lapu-Lapu City Council, during its regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 2, approved an ordinance on its third and final reading, institutionalizing the grant of financial support to all nationally-hired teachers and non-teaching personnel.

City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, the principal author of the ordinance, told reporters on Wednesday that the assistance can help teachers with their household needs in small but significant ways, honoring the vital contributions of teachers and educational personnel.

“Our rationale is that teachers should be compensated for their efforts in taking care of our children, as we know they work hard every day,” said Cuizon in a mix of Cebuano and English.

She added that the initiative serves as a gift to the teachers of Lapu-Lapu City.

A budget of P7 million has been allocated for the 3,748 beneficiaries, sourced from the General Funds under the Office of the City Mayor.

Under the ordinance, all nationally-hired teachers and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education Lapu-Lapu City Division, as well as active teachers and non-teaching staff of Lapu-Lapu City College, with at least one year of service by Oct. 5 each year, will qualify for assistance.

Aside from teachers, non-teaching personnel are entitled to receive the assistance, as they also extend “hard work, dedication, and commitment to ensure the delivery of education learners.”

The list of recipients will be certified by the school’s division superintendent and the College Administrator.

Under Section 3 of the city ordinance, the cash assistance will be distributed no later than Oct. 5 every year.

The portion of the ordinance added that the cash subsidy shall be claimed by the individual whose name appears on the payroll. Letters of Authorization will not be accepted.

Unclaimed financial assistance on the first day can be collected at the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) at City Hall within seven working days from the release date.

Failure to claim the financial assistance within the specified timeframe, for any reason, will be interpreted as a waiver of the right to receive such assistance.

Unclaimed financial assistance will be reverted to the treasury of the City Government.

World Teachers’ Day will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 5, honoring the invaluable contributions of teachers worldwide in an annual global celebration. / DPC