Cebu City sets aside P5.1M for ‘Mayor of the Night’ service hub

CEBU City Council officials approved P5.1 million to rent space for a “Mayor of the Night” one-stop government service center for night shift workers at Cebu Exchange on Salinas Drive.

The council approved the funding and authorized Mayor Nestor Archival to sign a lease agreement with Eklektos Estates Inc. The space covers Units A and B on the second floor of the Cebu Exchange, across Cebu IT Park. It measures about 307 square meters.

The resolution was sponsored by Councilors Harold Go, Nyza Archival and Rhea Mae Jakosalem on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

24/7 services for night workers

The project is based on Executive Order 027, series of 2025, signed by Archival. The order created the Cebu City 24/7 Government Services program.

The order aims to address the gap between regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. office hours and the schedules of night shift workers.

It cited the growing number of employees in business process outsourcing, healthcare, security and other industries who work at night and struggle to access government services during the day.

Lease details

The approved lease will run for two years and five months, from February 1, 2026, to June 30, 2028.

Monthly rent will be P339,344.64 for 2026-2027, P354,009.38 for 2027-2028, and P369,407.34 from Feb. 1, 2028, to June 30, 2028.

Under the contract, the City Government will pay P307,000 in monthly rent, not including common use service area, or Cusa, charges. Cusa refers to fees for maintaining shared areas of the building.

The City will also pay P46,050 per month in Cusa fees, or P150 per square meter, and a 5 percent yearly increase in rent.

It will pay P614,000 as advance rent and P614,000 as a security deposit. Each amount is equal to two months’ rent and must be paid within 10 days after the space is turned over.

Documents such as purchase orders and certificates of appropriation show that P5,111,550 has been certified as available funds for rental expenses in 2026.

The City Government will also cover utility bills, janitorial services and minor repairs. The space must be used only for the program.

Questions during deliberation

Councilor Harry Eran asked if the body had earlier approved the project, secured authority for a multi-year contract and approved a resolution on charging the proper accounts.

Go said the council had passed a resolution allowing Archival to explore a multi-year contract as required for procurement. He said no resolution had been approved on charging accounts, but the project was included in the Annual Investment Plan of the Vice Mayor’s Office.

Go introduced an amendment citing Section 9.1.4 of the rules of Republic Act 12009, also known as the New Government Procurement Act. The law requires local government units to secure a document from the council allowing entry into a multi-year contract.

The resolution cited Resolution 17-1627-2025 dated Nov. 25, 2025, as the City’s authority for the multi-year contract.

Councilor Pastor "Jun" Alcover Jr., who has publicly attacked the "Mayor of the Night" program as "unconstitutional" and a "waste of money," was not present during the deliberations. He recently underwent surgery for prostate cancer.

Funding and purpose

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who initiated the project, said funding would come from savings of the Vice Mayor’s Office and the City Council.

He said savings in the past six months exceeded P600 million, and about P5 million was set aside for the initiative.

Osmeña said other sites were considered, including a former restaurant space at a nearby hotel. However, renovations were estimated at around P4 million and would have taken about six months.

He said leasing at Cebu Exchange would cost about P1,000 per square meter per month and allow faster implementation.

Osmeña described the initiative as important to Cebu’s economy, especially the call center sector.

“It will be the first office of its kind where the government is open 24/7. And I'm very proud that we are taking a big risk because we're the only ones doing this in the whole world. There's no place on earth where you're open 24 hours a day, only in Cebu City,” Osmeña said.

“We will be able to demonstrate that this is how the government should be. Less red tape. You can do business in the middle of the night and the people and I would like to also just add that it is very critical to our economy,” he added.

He said the program could reduce paperwork, ease daytime traffic and make the city more business-friendly.

Osmeña also said the center would help not only night workers but the general public. Services such as National Bureau of Investigation clearances and Land Transportation Office transactions could be done outside regular office hours.

BPO group backs initiative

A group representing business process outsourcing companies in Cebu expressed support for the move.

Darwin John Moises, vice president of the Cebu IT-BPM Organization, said the group welcomes the initiative.

“It’s encouraging to see the Cebu City Government taking proactive steps to enhance the employee experience in the IT-BPM industry, especially for those working evening shifts. We are grateful for this initiative and look forward to continued dialogue and collaboration between the City and the Cebu IT-BPM Organization,” he said on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

“Beyond programs and announcements, we hope to co-create solutions that are not only well-intentioned, but also strategic, sustainable and truly impactful for the people we are meant to serve,” he added.

Services offered

Local offices expected to operate at the center include the City Treasurer’s Office, Business Permit and Licensing Office, City Health Department and City Civil Registrar.

The executive order also encourages national agencies such as the Social Security System, PagIbig Fund, PhilHealth, Bureau of Internal Revenue, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine Postal Corp., Land Transportation Office and the Philippine National Police to join the program.

City officials said the “Mayor of the Night” hub aims to improve access to services, provide safer transactions for night workers and strengthen coordination between local and national agencies.

The lease agreement allows Archival to finalize the contract on behalf of the City Government. / EHP