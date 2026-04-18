Council OKs P491M SB

THE LAPU-LAPU City Council approved a supplemental budget (SB) amounting to P491.19 million for fiscal year 2026, bolstering the City Government’s general fund and expanding financial capacity for priority programs.

The ordinance, passed during a regular session of the City Council on Wednesday, April 8, authorizes Supplemental Budget 2026-01. The measure allocates nearly half a billion pesos in additional funding to support ongoing and new initiatives of the City Government.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan signed the ordinance Tuesday, April 14.

Under Section 1 of the ordinance, the City Council approved and appropriated the supplemental budget for use within the general fund.

The allocation supports the delivery of basic services, funds infrastructure projects and addresses emerging needs across various sectors.

Sources for SB 1 include current appropriations for personal services and maintenance and other operating expenses, development fund allocations, continuing appropriations from previous years, the unappropriated surplus for calendar year 2025 and the socialized housing tax.

Of the P491,194,988.16, the largest funding source comes from the unappropriated surplus amounting to P332,353,205.15, followed by current appropriations totaling P151,156,123.

Continuing appropriations from the general fund and development fund contribute P4,685,660.01, while the socialized housing tax adds P3,000,000.

The City Government allocated the SB for various programs and projects, including executive governance services, livelihood and manpower development, Disaster Risk and Reduction Management and project development and monitoring.

The budget also covers administrative support, public service delivery and other priority activities implemented across City Hall offices. / DPC