Council OKs P6.54M rescue gear

THE Cebu City Council has approved the purchase of P6.54 million worth of disaster response and rescue equipment, including 10 rescue boats, a 360-degree spherical search-and-rescue camera and lifting bags.

The allocation was approved during the council’s session on Aug. 11, 2026, allowing the city to proceed with the procurement using the 2026 Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF).

The biggest share, P2.825 million, will fund a 360-degree spherical imaging search-and-rescue camera. The procurement documents identify it as specialized equipment for search-and-rescue operations but do not provide further technical specifications or details on how it will be deployed.

The city will also purchase 10 rescue flood boats at P210,000 each, or P2.1 million in total, and one kit of lifting bags worth P1.618 million.

The rescue boats will be equipped with polyurethane foam for stability, according to the equipment specifications in the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) procurement proposal.

The equipment is intended to strengthen the operational readiness of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) and improve its capacity to respond to flooding, fires, landslides, earthquakes and other emergencies.

According to CCDRRMC Resolution 146, Series of 2026, the proposed procurement was presented by the CCDRRMO during the disaster council’s seventh regular meeting on June 10.

The CCDRRMC unanimously approved the recommendation to charge the P6.543 million procurement to the LDRRMF’s 2026 Capital Outlay for Disaster Response and Rescue Equipment.

The disaster council cited the increasing frequency and unpredictability of disasters and emergencies as a reason for ensuring that the city’s disaster response office remains adequately equipped.

The City Budget Office certified the availability of the appropriation on July 14, while the City Treasurer’s Office issued a Certificate of Availability of Funds on July 16.

The Aug. 11 council approval allows the city to proceed with the procurement.

The purchase is consistent with Republic Act 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, which provides for preparedness measures including the stockpiling of necessary supplies and equipment for disaster response.

The procurement documents do not indicate how many rescue boats and other specialized rescue equipment the city currently has, whether the new units will replace existing equipment or expand the city’s fleet, or where the new equipment will be deployed. / CAV