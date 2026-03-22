Cebu City approves P6.7M to fix broken riverbanks and stop flooding in Inayawan

RELIEF is finally coming for families living along the Bulacao River. After years of waiting, the Cebu City Council has approved P6.7 million to rebuild damaged riverbanks and protect homes from rising floodwaters.

The project will focus on the "Whiteroad" area in Barangay Inayawan. On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, officials agreed to use the City’s disaster funds to fix a broken "riprap" — a stone wall built to stop erosion — that has been crumbling for years.

A long-standing danger to residents

The riverbank has survived several major storms, but it is now at a breaking point. A safety inspection on Feb. 13 found deep cracks and falling stones near Sitio Riverside.

Experts say the damage started during typhoon Odette in 2021 and got worse during typhoon Tino in November 2025. Today, the wall between the old Bethlehem School and the RMI Cockpit Arena is partially collapsing, putting nearby houses in danger.

Waist-deep floods

For the people living in Sitios Tierra Dulce, Malipayon and Renaissance, heavy rain currently means fear. Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo reported that floodwaters often reach waist-deep, threatening the health and safety of the community.

In a request to Mayor Nestor Archival, Repollo noted that he had asked previous city leaders for help many times, but his pleas were ignored until now.

"I have been requesting from the past administrations for the rehabilitation of the said area, however the same had been unheeded," Repollo said.

How the project works

The Department of Engineering and Public Works will take charge of the construction. Their goal is to:

• Build new slope protection walls.

• Stabilize the riverbank to stop it from washing away.

• Prevent further erosion that could destroy land and homes.

The P6,732,000 budget comes from the 2026 Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund. Under Philippine law, this money is specifically meant for projects that protect communities from natural disasters before they happen.

A safer future for Inayawan

This project is more than just moving rocks and cement; it is a vital shield for the neighborhood. By reinforcing the Bulacao River’s edge, the City aims to end the cycle of recurring floods and ensure that the river stays in its tracks, even during heavy rains.

With the funds now approved, residents in the affected areas can look forward to a future where a rainstorm doesn't mean a flooded home. / EHP