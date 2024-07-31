Council OKs Stormwater Management Ordinance

TO ESTABLISH a comprehensive water collection system, the Lapu-Lapu City Council approved, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, an ordinance that outlines urgent measures for conserving and managing rainwater.

The City Council approved on its third and final reading the ordinance entitled “The Stormwater Management Ordinance of Lapu-Lapu City,” authored by Councilor Annabeth Cuizon.

Outlined in the ordinance is the urgent and necessary implementation of measures in conserving and managing rainwater to prevent threats to public health and safety.

The ordinance also aims to prevent damage to private property and public facilities from flooding and associated risks through the “construction of both on-site and regional rainwater detention facilities and installation and use of temporary and permanent erosion control practices.”

Stormwater refers to the water that results from rain and flows over surfaces.

“On behalf of my co-authors the chair of the committee of the environment, the chair of the committee of infrastructure, and the chair of the disaster risk reduction management, we are very happy that finally our proposed ordinance has finally been approved after a year of deliberation,” said Cuizon.

“We are now very proud to say we will soon be a disaster-resilient city,” she added.

Under the approved ordinance, all establishments—residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional—must install rainwater tanks or cisterns to ensure water quality.

For small residential buildings with a roof area of 30 square meters or less, a minimum rainwater tank capacity of 400 liters is required. For every additional 20 square meters of roof area beyond the initial 30 square meters, an extra 200 liters of capacity must be provided.

Section 7 of the ordinance specifies that no final subdivision construction plan, site plan, or building permit for land development will be approved by the City’s Office of the Building Official unless the plans include both temporary and permanent erosion and sedimentation control measures.

A Lapu-Lapu City Stormwater Management Board (LLCSMB) shall also be created with an authorized representative or chairperson, with the city engineer acting as the vice-chairperson of the board.

The LLCSMB shall recommend policies on the management of stormwater and form technical working groups or task forces in monitoring and inspection of facilities. / DPC