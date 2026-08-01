Council panel trims race ordinance

THE Cebu City Council’s committee on laws, ordinances and styling has recommended narrowing the scope of a proposed ordinance regulating eco-foot races, fun runs, marathons and similar sporting events to prevent it from inadvertently covering public demonstrations and other assemblies.

In its committee report, the panel endorsed Councilor Dave Tumulak’s proposal but recommended revising the definition of “similar special events,” saying its current wording is too broad and could create legal issues.

The committee said including “walkathons, charity walks, advocacy marches, or themed runs” could unintentionally subject public demonstrations and gatherings to regulations intended for organized running events.

It recommended limiting the definition to organized mass-

participation activities similar to eco-foot races, fun runs and marathons, whether competitive or non-competitive.

The committee said the proposal is a valid exercise of the City Council’s authority under the Local Government Code, which allows local governments to regulate the use of streets, traffic and public recreational events.

The ordinance would repeal City Ordinance 2309, which regulates foot races on public roads, and City Ordinance 2527, which bans foam food containers and disposable plastics during races.

Consolidation of two ordinances

The panel said consolidating the two ordinances would provide a more comprehensive framework covering environmental sustainability, traffic management, emergency preparedness, public health and administrative coordination.

The measure strengthens environmental safeguards by prohibiting single-use plastics, foam food containers and bottled water during races, requiring organizers to use reusable hydration systems and other environmentally friendly alternatives.

Under the proposal, organizers must secure an endorsement from the Cebu City Sports Commission before obtaining clearance from the Cebu City Transportation Office and a mayor’s permit.

Applications must include venue approval, a traffic mitigation plan, deployment plans for traffic marshals and safety devices, and a notarized undertaking to comply with City regulations.

Marathons, ultra-marathons, Ironman races, international competitions and other major sporting events would also require the concurrence of the City Council.

Organizers must deploy at least three ambulances, 12 communication units, safety convoys, route marshals and traffic marshals. Race routes must have at least four lanes and comply with prescribed cut-off times ranging from one hour for five-kilometer races to eight hours for full marathons.

The proposal also requires organizers to reserve at least 10 free race slots, including bibs and singlets, for grassroots athletes.

A Traffic Mitigation Plan must be reviewed by the sports commission, cleared by the transportation office and approved by the Traffic Management Coordination Board before an event can proceed. The plan should include road closures, rerouting schemes, police assistance, hydration stations and traffic advisories.

New fees, penalties

The ordinance introduces permit fees ranging from P20,000 for races up to 10 kilometers to P100,000 for full marathons and ultra-marathons. Organizers must also post a refundable performance bond equivalent to 50 percent of the permit fee. City Government-organized events would be exempt from permit fees.

Violators may face fines of P2,000 to P5,000, imprisonment of up to 90 days, or both, while repeat offenders could have their permits revoked or be barred from organizing future events.

Before the ordinance is enacted, however, the committee recommended holding a public hearing because the measure imposes penalties, service fees and bond requirements. It said consultations would help determine whether the proposed charges are fair and proportionate to the city’s regulatory costs. / CAV