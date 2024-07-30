Council passes ordinance rewarding academic achievers, topnotchers

TO ENCOURAGE its residents who are students and graduates to strive for excellence, the Badian Municipal Council has passed an ordinance granting cash incentives to honor students, and topnotchers in the Bar and board exams.

Councilor Maricar Lumain, author of the ordinance, said the incentives are not big but she hopes these can help honor students in buying their school needs.

“This is mainly for encouragement for students to study hard,” Lumain told SunStar Cebu via Messenger on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Passed on final reading last Monday, July 8, the ordinance is called “Kagalingan Achievers Incentives Ordinance of Badian, Cebu.” Its longer title is “cash assistance awarded to the Bar/board topnotchers and top three academic achievers awardees in all public schools in Badian, Cebu, in recognition of their exceptional academic achievement.”

The ordinance institutionalizes the grant of cash incentives to the declared topnotchers of the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC), or Supreme Court, and the top three academic awardees in Grades 6 and 12 in all public schools in the municipality.

Lumain, who chairs the committee on education, health and tourism, personally considers having a quality education can help one’s development in a competitive society.

Achievers who reside in Badian or were born in the town are eligible to receive cash incentives. The first recipients will be from the class of 2024, according to Lumain.

Bar passers with scores of 90 percent and above will receive P25,000, while those with 85 percent and above will get P20,000. Board exam topnotchers will also be rewarded, with the top performer receiving P25,000, and decreasing amounts for those ranking 2nd to 10th.

Grade 6 and Grade 12 students with the highest general averages will also receive incentives, ranging from P750 to P3,000.

To be eligible, Bar and board exam topnotchers must either be born in Badian or be residents of the municipality. They must provide proof of their achievement from the Professional Regulation Commission (board exams achievers) or the Supreme Court (Bar topnotchers).

The ordinance will take effect immediately upon approval of Mayor Carmencita Lumain, and the budget will be sourced from the annual appropriations of the general fund. / CAV