Council postpones inquiry as repairs on collapsed Maguikay riprap continue

CITING progress in the repair efforts, the Mandaue City Council postponed inviting the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth Engineering Office and ZLREJ Construction Corp. to discuss the partial collapse of a riprap project in Barangay Maguikay on Oct. 29, 2024.

City Councilor Jesus Arcilla, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, told reporters on Monday, Nov. 25, that the council agreed to defer the meeting because they observed significant progress in the repair of the damaged structure.

“For now, we are monitoring the work on-site to ensure the repairs meet the required standards. Once the repairs are completed, a joint inspection with DPWH and the contractor will be conducted to evaluate the results,” Arcilla said in Cebuano.

On Nov. 4, the City Council requested DPWH and ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. to explain the collapse, which raised questions about the project’s design, quality of materials, and structural integrity.

The damaged riprap, part of a larger flood control initiative in Mandaue City, sparked concerns among residents and public officials who demanded accountability and transparency.

The 6,900-linear-meter flood control project aimed to mitigate flooding in the city. It included a 398-linear-meter section contracted to ZLREJ.

A 15-linear-meter portion of this section collapsed during heavy rains on Oct. 29. Subsequent inspections revealed additional damage, extending the repair scope to 30 linear meters.

According to Arcilla, the contractor took swift action to address the issue.

He said that workers already installed reinforcement bars (rebars) as part of the repair efforts.

“For now, we don’t have any directives yet because we’re still working with the engineering team. I coordinated for them to conduct a site visit to check for any substandard materials or deficiencies,” Arcilla said.

The repair work, completed on Nov. 17, included not just fixing the damaged portion but also reinforcing it to prevent future issues, according to Rejzl Anne Awit-Rapes, chief operating officer of ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp.

Engineers discovered vulnerabilities in adjacent sections, which workers also addressed.

Arcilla said that DPWH and ZLREJ will only be called to a session after completing all repairs. At that point, the City plans to assess the work and determine whether it needs additional improvements.

Despite the postponement, the council assured residents that it is closely monitoring the progress of ongoing flood control projects throughout Mandaue City.

Arcilla added that these efforts aim to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and that public infrastructure can withstand harsh weather conditions.

A thorough review, he said, will be conducted to evaluate the quality of work and hold accountable those responsible for any lapses.

No specific timeline has been set for the joint inspection. / CAV