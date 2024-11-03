Council proposes fee increase for meat services

FEES for various services related to livestock slaughter and meat transport and handling are set to increase under proposed amendments introduced in the Cebu City Council.

Councilor Noel Wenceslao, principal author of the amending ordinance, presented the amendments for first reading on Oct. 23, 2024, which cover revisions to Chapter 120, Sections 90, 92 and 95, and the addition of Sections 94-A, 94-B and 94-C of Cebu City’s Revised Omnibus Tax Ordinance.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Oct. 31, Wenceslao told SunStar Cebu that these sections have remained unchanged for over 30 years, dating back to 1993.

He said the current fees and charges, which fall under the responsibilities of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), no longer align with present market standards.

“Ubos kaayo ang atung presyo, unya mahal na ba ron (Our rates are very low, but costs have gone up significantly). So, we need to adjust the fees nga (that) we charge,” said Wenceslao.

“It’s only the DVMF (that is adjusting the rates), there are also other departments charging fees,” he added.

Wenceslao clarified that the proposed amendments are still in their early stages, as he still has to first hold a public hearing before the committee reports. Next is the second reading before the third and final reading.

He said that increasing the fees is an added income generation opportunity for the City.

In a separate message on Thursday, Alice Utlang, DVMF chief, told SunStar Cebu that it is high time to implement adjustments on the rates of services the agency renders.

Rate adjustments

According to the proposed amendments, there will be fees collected from services, such as slaughter fees, hauling fees, corral fees, and the regulatory service fee.

Other charges include the ante-mortem and postmortem inspection fee, the meat establishment registration fee and other fees (certification, animal health, licensing fee, veterinary services, veterinary health certificate and fish inspection).

Under the slaughter fee section, the City charges fees for each animal slaughtered for human consumption: P200 for cattle, carabao, or horses; P150 for hogs; P50 for goats or sheep; and P10 for domestic poultry.

The City will also collect hauling fees for transporting dressed animal carcasses and primal parts using government-owned meat wagons. These fees are set at P50 per head for cattle, carabao, or horses; P40 for hogs; P30 for goats or sheep; and P10 per crate for domestic poultry.

Additionally, a corral fee will be charged for each animal held in a city-owned corral before slaughter, with rates of P30 per head for cattle, carabao, or horses; P20 for hogs; and P10 for goats or sheep.

A regulatory service fee will apply to the inspection of animal carcasses and meat sold for human consumption in public markets. These fees include P40 per head for pork, P60 for beef, P20 for chevon or mutton, P1 per head for dressed chicken and rabbit meat, P50 for horse meat, P1 per kilo of imported meat and P0.50 per tray of eggs.

Registration and licensing fees will also be collected: P300 for meat handlers, cutters, butchers and vendors; P350 for meat stall holders; and P450 for meat shop operators, processors and meat dealers or suppliers.

For lechon dealers or pork retailers, fees include P600 for pork, P650 for beef and P550 for chicken, native chicken, rabbit and pork belly. Meat transport vehicles are subject to fees as well, with P500 for tricycles, P600 for multicabs and P700 for trucks.

For veterinary services, necropsy fees are set as follows: P400 for large ruminants (such as horses, cattle, and carabaos), P300 for small ruminants (like sheep and goats) and swine, P250 for pet animals, P200 for avians and P300 for rabies surveillance head samples, including head sample preparation.

To obtain a Veterinary Health Certificate, the fee is P100 for local and P300 for international certifications. Under fish inspection, registration fees are set at P300 for wholesalers, P200 for retailers, P300 for ambulant vendors and P100 for fish workers or helpers.

Inspection fees for fishery products are charged at P0.35 per kilogram, P10 per box or foam container, P30 for a medium box and P120 for a jumbo box. / EHP