Council pushes for e-waste awareness

THE Cebu City Council has urged local environmental officials to launch a public awareness campaign about cancer-causing electronic waste or e-waste following a recent warning from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

In a resolution approved on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, the council requested the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to conduct an information, education and communication campaign on the proper disposal of electronic waste.

Resolution author Councilor Rey Gealon cited concerns over cathode ray tubes (CRTs) found in televisions that will be phased out by 2025. According to DENR, an estimated 15 million CRTs were found in disposed televisions nationwide.

DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones earlier called on local government units to develop their own programs addressing e-waste management.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization has initiated a project targeting the collection and recycling of 2,350 metric tons of CRTs and eight metric tons of electrical and electronic waste.

Gealon emphasized that CRTs contain lead and are considered hazardous when mishandled or improperly disposed of.

The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies reported that Cebu City lacks official data on household e-waste generation. The City currently classifies e-waste as special waste, which comprises 0.1 percent or 180 metric tons of total annual waste.

The institute also noted that the City collects e-waste along with regular municipal solid waste for landfill disposal, despite the need for separate data to guide policy decisions on e-waste management and recycling. / JPS