Council pushes for intensified fight vs. teenage pregnancy

THE Cebu City government is urged to intensify its efforts against teenage pregnancy in the locality.

Councilor Rey Gealon, author of the resolution, said that combating teenage pregnancy has broad social, economic, and educational implications beyond health concerns.

The resolution, passed during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, urges Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to request the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) to strengthen its initiatives in Cebu City.

The CPD program aims to improve reproductive health services, increase efforts against sexual abuse, address socio-economic challenges, and encourage community participation through barangay activities.

Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa added corollary motions requesting the CPD to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of initiatives and to involve the Department of Health and Department of Education in these intensified efforts.

SunStar Cebu reported on Feb. 12, 2024, that Cebu City recorded 1,504 cases of teenage pregnancy in 2022.

Of the city’s 80 barangays, Inayawan and Mambaling have been identified as the barangays with the highest number of teenage pregnancy cases as of 2022, with 80 cases each.

The rise in teenage pregnancy cases in Cebu City is part of a broader trend in Central Visayas. The region recorded 11,686 teenage pregnancy cases in 2022, a 7.4 percent increase from 10,881 cases in 2021.

Lectures

Meanwhile, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera reported that the Commission on Women and Family Affairs (CWFA) has been conducting symposium lectures on the legal, psychological, and physical effects of early pregnancy in Cebu City high schools.

A symposium recently held at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) received positive feedback, she said.

Pesquera clarified in a July 14 interview that the CWFA symposium is independent of the CPD program, focusing on young women’s wellness rather than population control.

The CPD was formerly known as the Population Commission.