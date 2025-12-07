Council pushes private takeover of river cleanups

THE City Council is moving to involve private firms and large businesses in a localized effort to clean, rehabilitate, and maintain the city’s rivers, creeks and drainage systems through a proposed partnership framework.

Endorsed by Councilor Michelle Abella-Cellona on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, the Adopt-a-Waterway Program Ordinance aims to bridge the gap between the City Government and the private sector. The program targets malls, hotels, BPO offices, industrial plants and hospitals to take an active role in environmental stewardship.

Corporate stewardship of waterways

Under the proposal, adopting entities would be responsible for regular cleanup drives, vegetation management and minor rehabilitation works. Participants are also encouraged to install trash traps, floating barriers, or debris nets to capture waste flowing downstream.

“Many cities nationwide and globally have successfully implemented programs wherein private corporations take responsibility for the upkeep of waterways adjacent to their properties,” Cellona stated in the proposal.

To incentivize participation, the draft ordinance outlines tax credits, fee discounts, public recognition and eligibility for environmental awards. In return, the City Government will provide technical guidance, engineering support, and a centralized monitoring system.

Priority tiers and mapping

The City plans to map all adoptable waterways, matching establishments to zones based on proximity and environmental impact. Waterways will be classified into three priority tiers:

Tier 1: Major rivers and creeks with high flooding risk, specifically in Barangays Talamban, Mabolo, Inayawan, Mambaling, Basak Pardo,

Lahug and Labangon.

Tier 2: Waterways near small commercial districts, industrial estates and major roads prone to clogging.

Tier 3: Minor drainage channels and barangay canals that feed into major

flood pathways.

Cebu City’s major river systems — the Bulacao, Kinalumsan, Guadalupe, Lahug, Mahiga and Butuanon Rivers, along with the Estero de Parian — remain the central focus of these efforts.

Addressing recent climate disasters

The ordinance comes in the wake of severe flooding in 2025 that overwhelmed the city’s drainage capacity. Following typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, inundated low-lying areas saw property damage, traffic disruptions and displacement of residents.

The incident highlighted long-standing challenges, including clogged waterways and unregulated urban development. The City Council views this multi-sectoral approach as vital to preventing future casualties and property loss.

Violations, such as illegal dumping or the abandonment of adopted segments, will result in the revocation of incentives, monetary penalties and disqualification from future city programs. / EHP