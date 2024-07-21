Council reapproves ordinance granting subpoena powers

PUBLIC and private individuals and entities, including Cebu City officials, who receive a subpoena from the City Council, must appear before the councilors or face a penalty of P5,000 or imprisonment.

This follows the Cebu City Council’s reapproval of the ordinance entitled “Procedure in the Conduct of Investigation in Aid of Legislation,” a measure that grants the council authority to conduct inquiries in aid of legislation, issue a subpoena testificandum and subpoena duces tecum, and charge with contempt any person who refuses to obey the process.

The ordinance, which was authored by Cebu City Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos, was approved by the Council during the regular session on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, more than a year since the ordinance was vetoed by suspended Mayor Michael Rama on Jan. 19, 2023.

Rama vetoed the ordinance, saying contempt and subpoena powers both partake of a judicial nature. He also said that it is prejudicial to the public welfare.

De los Santos, in previous reports, said she felt the need to implement the measure, saying there have been several occasions that the council encountered frustrations with officials under the executive department “who are adamant and uncooperative” when being invited for query on certain issues affecting their offices which the council deems fit for inquiry in aid of legislation.

“There is a need to expressly grant the same because the subpoena power is judicial in character, in order to give the Sanggunian teeth to carry on its mandate of enacting ordinances, approving resolutions, and appropriating funds for the general welfare of the city and its inhabitants,” a portion of de los Santos’ ordinance reads.

The penalty clause of the ordinance stipulates that any person for whom a subpoena is issued and disobeys can be charged with contempt in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the Rules of Court, and will be fined P5,000 or face imprisonment by not more than one year, or both in the discretion of the court, for violation.

The ordinance grants powers of the Sangguniang Panlungsod en banc or through its committee to investigate in aid of legislation, which includes gathering documents; issuing subpoena, ad testificandum and duces tecum, and charging for contempt any person who refuses to obey such process; to subject the case to a committee hearing; to cross-examine the parties and hear their testimonies; to recommend for the passage of certain legislative measure in relation to the case/complaint submitted.

The ordinance will also govern the conduct of investigation in aid of legislation that may be conducted by the en banc or through its committees on non-adversarial complaints or matters, which in its own initiative be inquired into for the purpose of possible adoption of legislative measures beneficial to the city.

Matters that are still pending litigation and/or investigation with the court, Office of the Ombudsman, and other agencies of the government are not covered by this ordinance.

No investigation in aid of legislation should be conducted without the prior authority from the en banc through a resolution to that effect.

Councilors may inhibit themselves from participating in the investigation if there is a conflict of interest or pecuniary interest, or when someone has a financial interest in the matters at hand.

The ordinance will take effect after 10 days from its approval and publication. / JJL